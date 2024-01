I want to own games, you want money, it's the perfect plan.

Alex joins John for a short episode as we enjoy the calm before the storm. 2024 gets off on the right foot with Prince of Persia. The NSO adds two games we hope we like as much as we remember. And finally Ace Combat is apparently making its way to Switch.