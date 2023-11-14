Environment Rebuilding Game Terra Nil Entering Switch Ecosystem Next Monday

If there's nothing left in the endgame, you win.

The week before Christmas will see one of the more unique PC building games land on Switch.

Devolver Digital have confirmed that Terra Nil, which previously launched on PC and mobile in March, will sprout up on the eShop next Monday (December 18). The game's eShop listing is not live, but the Steam version normally retails for $24.99.

Terra Nil is a twist on the city building simulation in which the objective is to build a thriving ecosystem out of an area of barren land.