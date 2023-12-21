Nintendo Downloads - December 21, 2023

Apparently eShop developers believe in the power of last-minute holiday shopping.

Things we missed last week: Potion Craft (as featured in the House of Indies event from this time last year) dropped on Tuesday, and Aero Fighters was the Archives release.

Europe has what may be a sane release week - and they are the only ones, as both North America and especially Japan have 40+ games this week. (Japan at least has the excuse of the forthcoming New Year's holiday meaning that at least right now, they don't have anything on the list until January 11.) The terraforming simulator Terra Nil looks to be the big game of the week, but we still don't have confirmed pricing anywhere as of yet. Apart from that, there's a couple of Humongous Entertainment games on the menu, alongside another one of those games that breaks the standard $60 price barrier for a download-only game that doesn't even have the excuse of Tears of the Kingdom's file size.

A couple of odd titles also await this week with versions of Hydlide (the poor bastards) and Silpheed, alongside a "plus" version of older indie fighting game The Rumble Fish. And of course, we mentioned the House of Indies, and nothing's stopping Nintendo from dropping another one this year.

But that said, if you're celebrating anything this week, have fun, and we'll reconvene for the final overly long list of the year next week.

North America

One (US$69.99/C$89.99: Friday)

The Curse of Kudan ($39.99/$53.19)

Synthetic Lover ($24.99/$29.99: Friday)

Gates of the Mind ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Freddi Fish 4: The Case of the Hogfish Rustlers Of Briny Gulch ($14.99/$19.99)

Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet ($14.99/$19.99)

Three Minutes To Eight ($14.99/$19.99)

Dungeon Defence Simulator 2024 ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Roman Empire Simulator ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

GeoJelly ($10.99/$14.91)

Fireball Wizard ($9.99/$10.99: Monday)

Princess Puzzle Adventure ($9.99/$13.50: Wednesday)

My Child Lebensborn Remastered ($9.99/$13.49: Wednesday)

Ravva and the Phantom Library ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Aery: Calm Mind 4 ($9.99/$14.99)

My Lovely Dog Adventure ($9.99/$14.99)

Backroom: Constructions ($9.99/$13.62)

Growth ($9.99/$13.49)

100 Demon Fantasia ($9.99/$9.99)

Christmas Bubble Puzzle ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Milk Seller ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Cape's Escape Game 6th Room ($9.8/$13.38)

I Seek! Where Is Picto-San? ($8.99/$not releasing)

Mystery Solving! Brain Quiz ($8.99/$not releasing)

Sketch Personality Test ($8.99/$not releasing)

The Rumble Fish+ ($7.99/$10.99: Wednesday)

Monty Mole Collection ($6.99/$9.49: Monday)

Military Combat Shooter Desert War ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Moorhuhn Invasion - Crazy Chicken Invasion ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Hydlide PC-8801 MkII SR ($6.49/$7.34)

EggConsole Silpheed PC-8801 MkII SR ($6.49/$7.34)

Tennis 2024 Simulator ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)

Cleaning Queens ($5.99/$7.99)

Dani and Evan: Dinosaur Books ($5.99/$8.2)

20 Minutes Till Dawn ($4.99/$6.49)

SokoWinter ($4.99/$6.99)

The Artist Colors ($3.99/$5.45)

Santa's World ($2.99/$2.99)

Courageous Reasoning Nori 4 Crossing Sea Street 4 ($1.5/$not releasing)

Terra Nil (tba: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Overcooked 2 is at a record low for the remainder of the year (January 2) as part of a broader indie sale, and third parties will start loading up this week for holiday sales. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

One (€67.99/£58.50: Friday)

The Curse of Kudan (€39.99/£35.99)

Tevi (€32.99/£29.69)

Synthetic Lover (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Freddi Fish 4: The Case of the Hogfish Rustlers Of Briny Gulch (€14.99/£13.49)

Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet (€14.99/£13.49)

Raccoo Venture (€14.99/£13.49)

Xiizeal (€14/£12.00: Monday)

Fireball Wizard (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Wall World (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Ravva and the Phantom Library (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Aery: Calm Mind 4 (€9.99/£9.99)

My Lovely Dog Adventure (€9.99/£9.99)

Backroom: Constructions (€9.99/£8.99)

Cape's Escape Game: 6th Room (€9.27/£8.29)

The Rumble Fish+ (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Moorhuhn Invasion: Crazy Chicken Invasion (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Western Slot Machine (€4.5/£4.09)

The Artist Colors (€3.99/£3.59)

Japan

Da Capo 5 (¥8800)

ONE (¥7700)

Spy x Family: Operation Diary (¥7480)

2045 Tsuki Yori (¥7370)

Hop! Step! Dance! (¥5800)

The Curse of Kudan (¥4300)

Royal Romanesque Origin (¥3080)

Gates of the Mind (¥2448)

Tanuki Sunset (¥2420)

Choo Choo Charles (¥2300)

Angel's Present: Marl Kingdom Story (¥2178)

Little Princess: Doll Princess of the Marl Kingdom (¥2178)

Freddi Fish 4: The Case of the Hogfish Rustlers Of Briny Gulch (¥1700)

Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet (¥1700)

Backroom: Constructions (¥1599)

Bulanci (¥1599)

Adventure Bar Story (¥1500)

Three Minutes To Eight (¥1500)

Aery: Calm Mind 4 (¥1499)

My Lovely Dog Adventure (¥1499)

Monty Mole Collection (¥1399)

My Child Lebensborn Remastered (¥1300)

Fireball Wizard (¥1250)

Growth (¥1200)

100 Demon Fantasia (¥1200)

Ravva and the Phantom Library (¥1200)

Party Friends (¥1199)

Military Combat Shooter Desert War (¥1030)

Speed or Death (¥1000)

Escape from the cat school (¥990)

The Rumble Fish+ (¥990)

Cape's Escape Game: 6th Room (¥980)

Dani and Evan: Dinosaur Books (¥900)

Milk Seller (¥900: Friday)

Cleaning Queens (¥890)

Fashion World (¥885)

Kebab Bar Tycoon (¥885)

EggConsole Hydlide PC-8801 MkII SR (¥880)

EggConsole Silpheed PC-8801 MkII SR (¥880)

Spirit Roots (¥801)

Poppy Playtime (¥745)

20 Minutes Till Dawn (¥599)

8P Common Sense Battle (¥420)

BL -Our Lucky Happening- (¥420)

Elementary School Textbook Test (¥420)

It's Different (¥420)