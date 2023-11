Let's see if a Nintendo video bump gets you over the gobs of crapware on the eShop every week.

The second Indie World of the year is about a day out.

Nintendo have confirmed the show will run tomorrow at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT / 1700 CET, and will air for "roughly 20 minutes". It will cover both new announcements and updates on existing titles.

The last Indie World aired in April and gave dates to Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Mineko's Night Market among others.