Nintendo Downloads - November 9, 2023

As tempting as it was to find out one publisher had leapt on all of the worst elements of the eShop (not even the same publisher, use of AI art) and handing in my resignation, we press on as it appears we will pass the 2022 total for North America next week. (Watch the shadowdrops take up my entire long weekend.) The biggest releases for me are the latest round of gunfire from the Otome Armada in Virche Evermore -Erro:R Salvation- from Aksys, though I might step down to the smaller releases of a pair of Double Dragons that should take them out of contention for the NSO libraries. Or Air Twister, the new game from Yu Suzuki aka the one member of classic Sega still making games since one's in jail and the other tragically DIED.

Smaller items this week; If you held a gun to my head I would have sworn up and down that Salt and Sacrifice was already out on the eShop, a deckbuilder in the vein of FTL called Cobalt Core that Jordan called his PAX West 2023 Game of the Show, and another Recharged game from Digital Eclipse owners Atari in Berzerk.

North America

Retail

Virche Evermore -Erro:R Salvation- (US$49.99/C$66.89)

Let's Sing 2024 ($34.99/$46.00: Tuesday)

Digital

Spells and Secrets ($29.99/$38.99)

Air Twister ($24.99/$34.99: Friday)

Salt and Sacrifice ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Cobalt Core ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Catan: Console Edition ($19.99/$26.99)

Bem Feito ($14.99/$20.59)

Dragon Wings ($14.99/$19.99)

Claire ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

The Trotties Adventure ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Flooded ($12.99/$17.99)

AAA Pro Clock 2023 ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Berzerk Recharged ($9.99/$12.99)

Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

Seven Spirits ($9.99/not releasing)

War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter ($9.99/$12.99)

Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Sakura Alien 2 ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Slaughter: The Last Outpost ($7.50/$10.50: Friday)

Erogods: Olympus ($7.30/$10.00)

Double Dragon Advance ($6.99/$9.00)

Super Double Dragon ($6.99/$9.00)

Excessive Trim ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Bob The Elementalist ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Burning Secrets: A Bara Visual Novel ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

PeopleWillMoney ($4.50/$6.20: Saturday)

Europe

Retail

Virche Evermore -Erro:R Salvation- (€49.99/£44.99)

Let's Sing 2024 (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Spells and Secrets (€29.99/£24.99)

Air Twister (€24.99/£19.99: Friday)

Catan: Console Edition (€19.99/£16.99)

Cobalt Core (€19.49/£17.59: Wednesday)

Dragon Wings (€14.99/£14.99)

Claire (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

The Trotties Adventure (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Flooded (€12.99/£11.69)

AAA Pro Clock 2023 (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Berzerk Recharged (€9.99/£8.99)

Hot Love Dreams: Classic Hentai Logic Puzzle (€9.99/£8.99)

Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter (€9.99/£8.99)

Sakura Alien 2 (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Erogods: Olympus (€7.49/£6.79)

Slaughter: The Last Outpost (€6.9/£6.50: Friday)

Double Dragon Advance (€6.49/£5.35: Wednesday)

Super Double Dragon (€6.49/£5.35: Wednesday)

Excessive Trim (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Bob The Elementalist (€4.99/£4.99)

Burning Secrets: A Bara Visual Novel (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

PeopleWillMoney (€4.2/£3.80: Saturday)

Japan

50 Mysterious Candy Stories (¥4400)

Spells and Secrets (¥4290)

Air Twister (¥3960: Friday)

Cats and the Other Lives (¥2900)

Cobalt Core (¥2300)

Dragon Wings (¥1499)

Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator (¥1399)

War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter (¥1399)

Seven Spirits (¥1150)

Berzerk Recharged (¥1100)

Double Dragon Advance (¥990)

Super Double Dragon (¥990)

Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator (¥750)

PeopleWillMoney (¥580)

Dolemjord: Viking Islands (¥420)

Fun History Discovery: Ancient Egypt (¥420)

Hangul Basic Phrases (¥420)

Knowledge Quiz: Ancient Dinsoaurs (¥420)

Live Color Sense Test (¥420)

Your Future 2: Future Prediction (¥150)