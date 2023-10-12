Final Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Launches November 9, Courses Revealed

They're three Rainbow Roads short of a full set

The white flag is waving for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, and we have the final added courses.

Launching on November 9, the eight courses include Bowser Castle 3 (SNES), DK Mountain (Double Dash), Daisy Circuit and Rainbow Road (Wii), Rosalina's Ice World (3DS), Madrid Drive, Rome Avanti, and Piranha Plant Cove (Tour). Madrid, Rosalina's Ice World, Bowser Castle 3, and Rainbow Road are the Blue Shell Cup, with the other four forming the Acorn Cup.

All players will also receive a "jukebox" to listen to the music of all tracks, while Pass holders will get 16 additional Mii suits automatically and can unlock a Daisy suit by tapping a Daisy Amiibo.