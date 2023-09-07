Batman Arkham Trilogy Releases Delayed To December 1

One less charge to worry about on the old Bat Credit Card.

A major Switch release originally targeting next week has been delayed past US Thanksgiving.

In social media posts this morning, publisher WB Games announced that the Batman Arkham Trilogy - originally slated for release next Thursday, Oct 12 - would now launch on December 1. The publisher cited "wanting to give Switch gamers the best possible experience" for the delay.

The Arkham Trilogy - 2009's Arkham Asylum, 2011's Arkham City*, and 2015's Arkham Knight - was announced for Switch release in the June Nintendo Direct. It was originally going to release ahead of Sonic Superstars (Oct 17), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Oct 20) and the Metal Gear compilation announced in the same Direct (Oct 24).