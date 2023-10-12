Nintendo Downloads - October 12, 2023

Now that Batman is doing the Batusi in December, it's good to know that we still have some heroes left - a whole company, actually.

Things we missed last week: Darius II in the Archives.

I had a whole slew of references to the goddamned Batman lined up for this week's column, but then quality interceded to push those back to the end of November's column. (Good.) Left scrambling to fill the spot, we'll give the honour this week to Company of Heroes Collection as we try and find out if the Switch handles real time strategy as well as turn based. Also kicking off this week is the first licensed football game to actually feature future concussion sufferers Chris Henry, Patrick Mahomes, et al in Wild Card Football - as Neal reminded us last week on Connectivity, it has the NFLPA license, but not the actual NFL teams.

Serenity Forge - the madlads who got Doki Doki Literature Club+ running on Switch - are publishing a new RPG called Long Gone Days, which leads the indie rush alongside Day of the Devs star Saltsea Chronicles and a remastered version of DS horror shooter - talk about rare birds - Dementium: The Ward. For a certain level of indie, there's also a re-imagining of River City Ransom up for grabs this week.

North America

Retail

Wild Card Football (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Dino Ranch - Ride to the Rescue ($39.99/$45.99)

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Company of Heroes Collection ($29.99/$34.99)

Long Gone Days ($24.99/$32.99: Tuesday)

Digital

River City: Rival Showdown ($24.99/$33.99)

Saltsea Chronicles ($24.99/$29.99)

Alphadia I & II ($19.99/$27.99)

Ancient Relics - Egypt ($19.99/$19.99)

Dementium: The Ward ($19.99/$26.99)

Dwerve ($19.99/$22.79)

Haunted House ($19.99/$26.99)

Whitestone ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Terra Alia ($14.99/$20.15: Wednesday)

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends ($14.99/$19.49)

Car Parking and Car Driving 2023 ($12.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Astebros ($12.99/$17)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! ($12.99/$16.37)

Submersible Simulator ($12.99/$19.99: Friday)

Block Buster Billy ($9.99/$11.99: Tuesday)

Break the Glass Cup: Breaking Physics Puzzle ($9.99/$12.99)

Ironsmith Medieval Simulator ($9.99/$13.54)

Subpar Pool ($9.99/$12.99)

Trapped In The Tricky Prison ($9.99/$12.49)

Chemically Bonded ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Kittengumi: The Sakabato's Thief ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Sakura Alien ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Two Sedans Driving Simulator ($7.99/$9.99: Sunday)

Re.Surs ($7.99/$10.8)

Taxi Driver Simulator 2024 ($5.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Lost Dream: Overgrown ($4.99/$6.77: Tuesday)

RedRaptor ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024 ($4.99/$6.00: Wednesday)

Z Escape ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Zombie Defense ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Zombie Raft ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Only Way Up ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Traumatarium ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Airship Defender ($2.49/$3.39: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Aksys Games titles are on sale until October 16. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Wild Card Football (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Dino Ranch - Ride to the Rescue (€39.99/£32.99)

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Long Gone Days (€24.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Company of Heroes Collection (€24.99/£19.99)

Digital

River City: Rival Showdown (€24.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Saltsea Chronicles (€24.99/£20)

Alphadia I & II (€19.99/£17.99)

Ancient Relics - Egypt (€19.99/£17.99)

Haunted House (€19.99/£17.99)

Dwerve (€19.5/£17.59)

Dementium: The Ward (€18.99/£16.99)

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends (€14.99/£13.99)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! (€14.39/£12.99)

Terra Alia (€13.99/£12.59: Wednesday)

Car Parking & Car Driving Simulator 2023 (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Astebros (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Submersible Simulator (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

Chemically Bonded (€9.99/£9.99)

Sakura Alien (€9.99/£9.99)

Ironsmith Medieval Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Kittengumi: The Sakabato's Thief (€9.99/£8.99)

Subpar Pool (€9.99/£8.99)

Trapped In The Tricky Prison (€8.99/£8.09)

Two Sedans Driving Simulator (€7.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Block Buster Billy (€7.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Re.Surs (€7.99/£7.19)

Lost Dream: Overgrown (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

RedRaptor (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Only Way Up (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Anime Poly Puzzle - Sci-Fi Maidens (€2.99/£2.99)

Traumatarium (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Airship Defender (€2.49/£2.29: Tuesday)

Japan

Rear Sekai (¥6578)

Tin Hearts (¥4818)

River City: Rival Showdown (¥3740)

Company of Heroes Collection (¥3499)

Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue (¥2880)

Ancient Relics - Egypt (¥2300)

Dwerve (¥2300)

Haunted House (¥2300)

Astebros (¥2037)

Drenched Girls (¥1980)

Alphadia I & II (¥1870)

Kittengumi: The Sakabato's Thief (¥1474)

Break the Glass Cup: Breaking Physics Puzzle (¥1399)

RedRaptor (¥600)

Forbidden Psychic Photos (¥420)

Neet Hero (¥420)

Survival Quiz City Festival Edition (free to start)