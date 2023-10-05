Nintendo Downloads - October 5, 2023

Maybe the return of Detective Pikachu means we'll be able to find the Nintendo Seal of Quality.

Things we missed last week: We were one last second delay in North America (Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong delaying to December) from setting a new record for releases in the region. As it was, we still tied the record at 67.

After we thought it was dead for several years, Detective Pikachu Returns (still sans Danny DeVito, but he's best voicing Groudon since he makes it always sunny) this Friday with more video than actual official gameplay screenshots released by Nintendo or TPC. Interesting maneuver Cotton, let's see if it pays off for them. It's a busy week for RPGs and the RPG-adjacent anyway, with Silent Hope, Disgaea 7 (now with less autoplay) and against all logic or demand Borderlands 3 is joining the rest of its trilogy.

Given last week's gongshow I'm going to hunker down with the hat rat, but you also might be down for Front Mission 2 (allegedly), Direct star Wargroove 2, or the second game in the Dark Pictures series.

North America

Retail

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (US$59.99/C$74.99: Tuesday)

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing '23 Edition ($49.99/$63.99: Tuesday)

Detective Pikachu Returns ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Silent Hope ($39.99/$54.99: Tuesday)

Survivor - Castaway Island ($29.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Front Mission 2: Remake ($34.99/$47.7)

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame ($29.99/$34.99)

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles ($24.99/$29.99)

Schleich Puzzles: Farm World ($24.99/$37.04)

Fabled Lands ($22.99/$29.78)

Bilkins' Folly ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Synergia Sunrise ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Dinobreak ($19.99/$27.26: Wednesday)

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur ($19.99/$27.19)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope ($19.99/$26.99)

Wargroove 2 ($19.99/$25.99)

The Pale Beyond ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Freaky Trip ($16.99/$23.07: Friday)

Paint Pro for Kids 0+ ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

My Little Universe ($14.99/$19.99)

Cafe Master Story ($12/$15)

Virtual Mom ($11.99/$19.99: Sunday)

A Tiny Sticker Tale ($9.99/$13.39: Wednesday)

Diorama Dungeoncrawl - Master of the Living Castle ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Black Witchcraft ($9.99/$13.59)

Project Blue ($9.99/$13.61: Friday)

Sunshine Manor ($7.99/$10.5)

Hyper Gym Life 3D - Tough Guys ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

Elder Story ($4.99/$6.81: Tuesday)

PictoPull ($4.99/$5.99: Tuesday)

Pirates on Target ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Aquarium Land ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Merge Master ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Park Racer ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra ($3.99/$5.39: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Spike Chunsoft sale until Sunday includes 70% off the Danganronpa trilogy. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing '23 Edition (€59.99/£53.99: Tuesday)

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Harvest Moon: The Wind of Anthos (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Detective Pikachu Returns (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Silent Hope (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Survivor - Castaway Island (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Digital

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame (€39.99/£32.99)

Front Mission 2: Remake (€34.99/£31.49)

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Schleich Puzzles: Farm World (€24.99/£22.99)

Fabled Lands (€22.99/£20.69)

Synergia Sunrise (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Dinobreak (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur (€19.99/£16.99)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (€19.99/£17.99)

The Pale Beyond (€19.99/£16.75: Friday)

Bilkins' Folly (€19.5/£16.75: Monday)

Wargroove 2 (€19.49/£16.75)

Freaky Trip (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)

Paint Pro for Kids 0+ (€14.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

My Little Universe (€14.99/£13.49)

Cafe Master Story (€12/£10.79)

Virtual Mom (€11.99/£9.99: Sunday)

A Tiny Sticker Tale (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Diorama Dungeoncrawl - Master of the Living Castle (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Black Witchcraft (€9.99/£8.99)

Project Blue (€9.36/£8.39: Friday)

Hyper Gym Life 3D - Tough Guys (€7.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Sunshine Manor (€7.45/£6.69)

Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

PictoPull (€4.99/£3.99: Monday)

Elder Story (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars (€4.99/£4.49)

Pirates on Target (€4.99/£4.99)

Merge Master (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Park Racer (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Aquarium Land (€4.99/£6.49: Friday)

Japan

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (¥6600: Friday)

Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (¥6600)

Detective Pikachu Returns (¥6500: Friday)

Front Mission 2: Remake (¥3999)

Schleich Puzzles Farm World (¥3912)

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope (¥3520)

Survivor - Castaway Island (¥2880)

Freaky Trip (¥2483)

The Sisters 2 - Road to Fame (¥1980)

My Little Universe (¥1900)

A Tiny Sticker Tale (¥1500: Wednesday)

Cafe Master Story (¥1500)

Supfly Delivery Simulator (¥1400)

Black Withcraft (¥1200)

Sunshine Manor (¥1172)

Diorama Dungeoncrawl - Master of the Living Castle (¥1000)

Park Racer (¥590)

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra (¥540)

Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars (¥499)

Detective Puzzle To Train Your Brain (¥420)