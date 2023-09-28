Nintendo Downloads - September 28, 2023

Remember when "the summer of too many games" had nothing? Well, welcome to the Autumn of Too Many Games.
Things we missed last week: It was a good week for classic shooters, with Strike Gunner in the Archives and the Telenet Shooting Collection getting localized.
A couple of years ago, the last week of the quarter had 50 releases and ended up with a record-at-the-time 60. This week's opening bid in North America? 52. Some long awaited games will be showing up in stores: the first EA Sports soccer/futbol game that isn't branded with the literal Mafia, the oft-delayed Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, and potentially the best Harvest Moon farming sim since the split in the mid 2010s. They're joined by the Anime World Report doubleheader of a game based on the Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai anime and a Fate-based action RPG (musou?) set in the 17th century.
The download space is headlined by an even-longer awaited indie title as we finally close the book on the August 2018 Nindie Showcase show with Mineko's Night Market, as well as a remake of the late 1990s RPG Gothic and life sim Paleo Pines. And no, Cocoon is NOT based on the vehicle for diabeetus specialist Wilford Brimley, despite coming from a literal film studio in Annapurna. It does come from one of the creative leads on Limbo and Inside, though.
North America
Retail
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (US$59.99/C$79.99)
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong ($59.99/$69.99)
EA Sports FC 24 ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)
Fate/Samurai Remnant ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Athos ($49.99/$66.99: Tuesday)
PAW Patrol World ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Digital
Firefighting Simulator - The Squad ($34.99/$44.99)
Paleo Pines ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Dolphin Spirit - Ocean Mission ($29.99/$34.99)
Gothic Classic ($29.99/$29.99)
Forgive Me Father ($24.99/$32.5)
Cocoon ($24.99/$32.99: Friday)
Before The Night ($22.99/$30.44)
Deflector ($22.99/$31.13: Friday)
Mineko's Night Market ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)
Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)
Abomi Nation ($19.99/$26.99)
Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit ($19.99/$22.79)
CyberTD ($19.99/$22.79)
Faerie Afterlight ($19.99/$19.99)
Ninja Kidz: Time Masters ($19.99/$27.40: Friday)
Rise of the Triad ($19.99/$26.00: Friday)
RoboDunk ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)
CounterAttack: Uprising ($14.99/$19.49)
Games Advent Calendar ($14.99/$19.99)
Shark! Shark! ($14.99/$19.99)
Indoor Kickball ($14.99/$17.49: Friday)
Mechs vs Kaijus ($12.99/$14.99)
4x4 Mud Offroad ($11.99/$19.99: Saturday)
Afterdream ($10.99/$12.99)
Humvee Assault ($9.99/$9.99: Sunday)
Angel Whisper ($9.99/$9.99)
Boaty Tanks ($9.99/$14.99)
Chipmonk! ($9.99/$12.99)
Digitris ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)
My Heart Grows Fonder ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Supfly Delivery Simulator ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)
Pizza Possum ($6.99/$8.99)
The Jelly Adventure ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)
Autumn Hike ($4.99/$6.77: Tuesday)
Betomis ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)
Encore Rally ($4.99/$6.79)
Freak Crossing ($4.99/$6.49)
Sentry City ($4.99/$4.99)
Foot Clinic ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)
Humans vs Tigers ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Love Kuesuto ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Anime Poly Puzzle - SciFi Maidens ($2.99/$3.99)
Ancient Mahjong ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)
Kumakichi's Birth * Destruction God ($1/$1.26)
Tiny Whaley ($0.99/$1.36)
Sales and Price Drops
Europe
Retail
Fate/Samurai Remnant (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (€59.99/£53.99)
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (€59.99/£49.99)
EA Sports FC 24 (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)
Mon-Yu (€44.99/£39.99)
PAW Patrol World (€39.99/£34.99: Wednesday)
Digital
Firefighting Simulator - The Squad (€34.99/£29.99)
Paleo Pines (€29.99/£22.99: Tuesday)
Dolphin Spirit - Ocean Mission (€29.99/£24.99)
Gothic Classic (€29.99/£24.98)
Forgive Me Father (€24.99/£22.49)
Cocoon (€22.99/£20.99: Friday)
Deflector (€22.99/£20.69: Friday)
Before The Night (€21/£18.89)
Mineko's Night Market (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)
Abomi Nation (€19.99/£17.99)
CyberTD (€19.99/£17.99)
Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (€19.99/£16.99)
Ninja Kidz: Time Masters (€19.99/£17.70: Friday)
Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns (€17.99/£17.99: Tuesday)
RoboDunk (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)
CounterAttack: Uprising (€14.49/£12.95: Wednesday)
Games Advent Calendar (€14.99/£12.99)
Mechs vs Kaijus (€12.99/£11.69)
Indoor Kickball (€12.49/£11.29: Friday)
4x4 Mud Offroad (€11.99/£9.99: Saturday)
Afterdream (€10.99/£9.49)
Humvee Assault (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)
Boaty Tanks (€9.99/£9.99)
My Heart Grows Fonder (€9.99/£9.99)
Angel Whisper (€9.99/£8.99)
Chipmonk! (€9.99/£8.99)
Digitris (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Supfly Delivery Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Pizza Possum (€6.99/£5.79)
Autumn Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)
Betomis (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Sentry City (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)
Freak Crossing (€4.99/£4.49)
Retro Kart Rush (€4.99/£4.49)
Humans vs Tigers (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Love Kuesuto (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Encore Rally (€4.49/£4.09)
Ancient Mahjong (€2.99/£2.99: Friday)
My Name Is Mayo 2 (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)
Kumakichi's Birth * Destruction God (€0.99/£0.89)
Tiny Whaley (€0.99/£0.89)
Japan
Fate/Samurai Remnant (¥9680)
Girls Frantic Clan (¥8360)
Ys X: Nordics (¥8250)
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (¥7480)
Torino Line (¥7370)
EA Sports FC 24 (¥6700: Friday)
Floral Florab (¥6270)
Silent Hope (¥5478)
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (¥4980)
Firefighting Simulator - The Squad (¥4499)
Paleo Pines (¥4200: Tuesday)
Deflector (¥3344)
Cocoon (¥3150: Saturday)
Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns (¥2799)
Before The Night (¥2530)
CyberTD (¥2530)
Abomi Nation (¥2200: Wednesday)
RoboDunk (¥1999: Monday)
Faerie Afterlight (¥1999)
Mineko's Night Market (¥1980: Tuesday)
Dolphin Spirit - Ocean Mission (¥1980)
Indoor Kickball (¥1750)
Angel Whisper (¥1500)
Boaty Tanks (¥1499)
Digitris (¥1490)
EGG Console Relix PC-8801 (¥880)
Pizza Possum (¥800)
Sentry City (¥750)
Retro Kart Rush (¥700)
Freak Crossing (¥600)
Anime Poly Puzzle - SciFi Maidens (¥500)
Betomis (¥500)
Common Knowledge Test (¥420)
Look At It For A Minute (¥420)
Ancient Mahjong (¥399)