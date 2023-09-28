Nintendo Downloads - September 28, 2023

Remember when "the summer of too many games" had nothing? Well, welcome to the Autumn of Too Many Games.

Things we missed last week: It was a good week for classic shooters, with Strike Gunner in the Archives and the Telenet Shooting Collection getting localized.

A couple of years ago, the last week of the quarter had 50 releases and ended up with a record-at-the-time 60. This week's opening bid in North America? 52. Some long awaited games will be showing up in stores: the first EA Sports soccer/futbol game that isn't branded with the literal Mafia, the oft-delayed Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, and potentially the best Harvest Moon farming sim since the split in the mid 2010s. They're joined by the Anime World Report doubleheader of a game based on the Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai anime and a Fate-based action RPG (musou?) set in the 17th century.

The download space is headlined by an even-longer awaited indie title as we finally close the book on the August 2018 Nindie Showcase show with Mineko's Night Market, as well as a remake of the late 1990s RPG Gothic and life sim Paleo Pines. And no, Cocoon is NOT based on the vehicle for diabeetus specialist Wilford Brimley, despite coming from a literal film studio in Annapurna. It does come from one of the creative leads on Limbo and Inside, though.

North America

Retail

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong ($59.99/$69.99)

EA Sports FC 24 ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Fate/Samurai Remnant ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Athos ($49.99/$66.99: Tuesday)

PAW Patrol World ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Digital

Firefighting Simulator - The Squad ($34.99/$44.99)

Paleo Pines ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Dolphin Spirit - Ocean Mission ($29.99/$34.99)

Gothic Classic ($29.99/$29.99)

Forgive Me Father ($24.99/$32.5)

Cocoon ($24.99/$32.99: Friday)

Before The Night ($22.99/$30.44)

Deflector ($22.99/$31.13: Friday)

Mineko's Night Market ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Abomi Nation ($19.99/$26.99)

Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit ($19.99/$22.79)

CyberTD ($19.99/$22.79)

Faerie Afterlight ($19.99/$19.99)

Ninja Kidz: Time Masters ($19.99/$27.40: Friday)

Rise of the Triad ($19.99/$26.00: Friday)

RoboDunk ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

CounterAttack: Uprising ($14.99/$19.49)

Games Advent Calendar ($14.99/$19.99)

Shark! Shark! ($14.99/$19.99)

Indoor Kickball ($14.99/$17.49: Friday)

Mechs vs Kaijus ($12.99/$14.99)

4x4 Mud Offroad ($11.99/$19.99: Saturday)

Afterdream ($10.99/$12.99)

Humvee Assault ($9.99/$9.99: Sunday)

Angel Whisper ($9.99/$9.99)

Boaty Tanks ($9.99/$14.99)

Chipmonk! ($9.99/$12.99)

Digitris ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

My Heart Grows Fonder ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Supfly Delivery Simulator ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Pizza Possum ($6.99/$8.99)

The Jelly Adventure ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

Autumn Hike ($4.99/$6.77: Tuesday)

Betomis ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Encore Rally ($4.99/$6.79)

Freak Crossing ($4.99/$6.49)

Sentry City ($4.99/$4.99)

Foot Clinic ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Humans vs Tigers ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Love Kuesuto ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Anime Poly Puzzle - SciFi Maidens ($2.99/$3.99)

Ancient Mahjong ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Kumakichi's Birth * Destruction God ($1/$1.26)

Tiny Whaley ($0.99/$1.36)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Eastward is a record 50% off (ahead of the DLC) until October 11. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Fate/Samurai Remnant (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (€59.99/£53.99)

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (€59.99/£49.99)

EA Sports FC 24 (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Mon-Yu (€44.99/£39.99)

PAW Patrol World (€39.99/£34.99: Wednesday)

Digital

Firefighting Simulator - The Squad (€34.99/£29.99)

Paleo Pines (€29.99/£22.99: Tuesday)

Dolphin Spirit - Ocean Mission (€29.99/£24.99)

Gothic Classic (€29.99/£24.98)

Forgive Me Father (€24.99/£22.49)

Cocoon (€22.99/£20.99: Friday)

Deflector (€22.99/£20.69: Friday)

Before The Night (€21/£18.89)

Mineko's Night Market (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Abomi Nation (€19.99/£17.99)

CyberTD (€19.99/£17.99)

Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (€19.99/£16.99)

Ninja Kidz: Time Masters (€19.99/£17.70: Friday)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns (€17.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

RoboDunk (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

CounterAttack: Uprising (€14.49/£12.95: Wednesday)

Games Advent Calendar (€14.99/£12.99)

Mechs vs Kaijus (€12.99/£11.69)

Indoor Kickball (€12.49/£11.29: Friday)

4x4 Mud Offroad (€11.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Afterdream (€10.99/£9.49)

Humvee Assault (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Boaty Tanks (€9.99/£9.99)

My Heart Grows Fonder (€9.99/£9.99)

Angel Whisper (€9.99/£8.99)

Chipmonk! (€9.99/£8.99)

Digitris (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Supfly Delivery Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Pizza Possum (€6.99/£5.79)

Autumn Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Betomis (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Sentry City (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Freak Crossing (€4.99/£4.49)

Retro Kart Rush (€4.99/£4.49)

Humans vs Tigers (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Love Kuesuto (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Encore Rally (€4.49/£4.09)

Ancient Mahjong (€2.99/£2.99: Friday)

My Name Is Mayo 2 (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Kumakichi's Birth * Destruction God (€0.99/£0.89)

Tiny Whaley (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Fate/Samurai Remnant (¥9680)

Girls Frantic Clan (¥8360)

Ys X: Nordics (¥8250)

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (¥7480)

Torino Line (¥7370)

EA Sports FC 24 (¥6700: Friday)

Floral Florab (¥6270)

Silent Hope (¥5478)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (¥4980)

Firefighting Simulator - The Squad (¥4499)

Paleo Pines (¥4200: Tuesday)

Deflector (¥3344)

Cocoon (¥3150: Saturday)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns (¥2799)

Before The Night (¥2530)

CyberTD (¥2530)

Abomi Nation (¥2200: Wednesday)

RoboDunk (¥1999: Monday)

Faerie Afterlight (¥1999)

Mineko's Night Market (¥1980: Tuesday)

Dolphin Spirit - Ocean Mission (¥1980)

Indoor Kickball (¥1750)

Angel Whisper (¥1500)

Boaty Tanks (¥1499)

Digitris (¥1490)

EGG Console Relix PC-8801 (¥880)

Pizza Possum (¥800)

Sentry City (¥750)

Retro Kart Rush (¥700)

Freak Crossing (¥600)

Anime Poly Puzzle - SciFi Maidens (¥500)

Betomis (¥500)

Common Knowledge Test (¥420)

Look At It For A Minute (¥420)

Ancient Mahjong (¥399)

Kumakichi's Birth * Destruction God (¥100)