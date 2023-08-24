We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Other Third Party Announcements From The September 14 Nintendo Direct

by Donald Theriault - September 14, 2023, 12:10 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

This list is pretty sus, and we're not just saying that because it has an Aspyr game.

Other 3rd party announcements from today's Direct:

  • Wargroove 2, the strategy sequel console exclusive to Switch, will be out on October 5.
  • A closed beta for NCSoft-developed 3x10 battle arena game Battle Crush will be available in October with a full launch planned for 2024.
  • Also due in October is "The Fungle", a free update to Among Us that adds a deserted island map among other items.
  • A pair of League of Legends universe games were revealed with the first to launch a co-op RPG Song of Nunu on November 1, and the farm sim free space would be checked by Bandle Tale in 2024.
  • Konami revealed Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, a multiplayer rhythm game with famous music tracks from their history, would be available November 14.
  • A standalone DLC for Eastward called Octopia will be available this holiday.
  • Digital preorders have opened for January 18's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and they will include cosmetic DLC based on Prince of Persia: Warrior Within.
  • The embattled Aspyr Media announced a remastered collection of the original 3 (1995 - 97) Tomb Raider games would be available on February 14, with an option to switch back to the polygonal graphics of the 90s if desired.
  • Atlus and Vanillaware (Muramasa, Grim Grimoire) will team up again for the strategy RPG Unicorn Overlord on March 8.
  • Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, the Kickstarted Suikoden spiritual successor that originally targeted a Switch successor, revealed a launch date of April 23.
  • A life sim based on the popular anime SpyxFamily called Spy x Ana: Automated Memories will be available next year.
  • SaGa: Emerald Beyond sets six new heroes into the inscrutable systems of the SaGa series in 2024 as well.
  • WayForward will return to the Contra series for the first time since 2007 in Contra: Operation Galuga, a four-player Contra reimagining due in 2024.
  • The Japanese Direct confirmed new details on the latest project from Onion Games (Moon: Remix RPG Adventure) called Stray Children: it has been announced for localization by Onion through their newsletter but no details are available.

