WrestleQuest Receives Last Minute Delay: Now Launching On August 22

Given the reason for the delay, the news desk certainly gets it.

A potentially catastrophic bug has caused the delay of WrestleQuest to be pushed back a couple of weeks.

The wrestling RPG was originally slated to launch tomorrow (August 8) but has been pushed back to the 22nd. The cause is an unidentified platform causing issues with losing save data across multiple devices.

The specific platform that had the issue - the game is launching on Switch, PC, mobile via Netflix, Xbox One/Series and PlayStation 4/5 - was not identified, but the release is day-and-date across all of them regardless.