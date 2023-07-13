King Of The Hat Finally Showing Release Date Of August 24 On Switch eShop

If true, they actually managed to snipe Mineko's Night Market.

Following an extended stint in Steam's Early Access program, the other missing game from the August 2018 Nindie Showcase appears to finally have a launch window.

Multiplayer platformer King of the Hat, which was announced for an "early 2019" release in a presentation that aired on August 28, 2018, has been spotted on the eShop with a launch date of August 24 - five years (less four days) since its original unveil.

There were two games left to release from the presentation, which featured reveals of Switch versions of Bastion and Transistor, the debut of Untitled Goose Game, and an Into the Breach shadow drop: King of the Hat and Mineko's Night Market, which was confirmed for a September 26 release in this past April's Indie World.