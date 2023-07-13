Other News From The Pokemon Presents

All the other stuff that had you asking "when do we get to the fireworks factory?".
Other items from the Pokemon Presents today:
- Pokemon Go will introduce Pokemon debuting in Scarlet and Violet beyond the coin Gimmighoul beginning in September, including the starters
- Pokemon Unite, which recently added Mewtwo as a playable character, will include both of its Mega Evolutions in the game soon
- Pokemon Sleep will add a new mode soon for those who have trouble sleeping, specifically during a full moon
- Pokemon Masters EX will also be adding Scarlet and Violet characters, beginning with the battle-obsessed rival Nemona next week
- Not to be outdone, Pokemon Cafe Remix will add Scarlet and Violet's Tatsugiri (as well as a tropical-themed Vaporeon) shortly.
- Two new animated shorts were announced: "Path to the Peak" is based around TCG battling and will air to coincide with the World Championships beginning on Friday, and "Paldean Winds" beginning September 6 will show the students of the Scarlet and Violet academy before the player character arrives.