We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
MobiSwitch

Other News From The Pokemon Presents

by Donald Theriault - August 8, 2023, 9:52 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Pokemon Company

All the other stuff that had you asking "when do we get to the fireworks factory?".

Other items from the Pokemon Presents today:

  • Pokemon Go will introduce Pokemon debuting in Scarlet and Violet beyond the coin Gimmighoul beginning in September, including the starters
  • Pokemon Unite, which recently added Mewtwo as a playable character, will include both of its Mega Evolutions in the game soon
  • Pokemon Sleep will add a new mode soon for those who have trouble sleeping, specifically during a full moon
  • Pokemon Masters EX will also be adding Scarlet and Violet characters, beginning with the battle-obsessed rival Nemona next week
  • Not to be outdone, Pokemon Cafe Remix will add Scarlet and Violet's Tatsugiri (as well as a tropical-themed Vaporeon) shortly.
  • Two new animated shorts were announced: "Path to the Peak" is based around TCG battling and will air to coincide with the World Championships beginning on Friday, and "Paldean Winds" beginning September 6 will show the students of the Scarlet and Violet academy before the player character arrives.
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement