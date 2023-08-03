Nintendo Downloads - August 3, 2023

Or as we like to call it, "backlog week" or "play Game Boy Mario games and Super Mario World" week.

Things we missed last week: Taito's 4 player beat-'em-up Growl joins the Archives, and adventure game The Entropy Centre dropped out of nowhere as well.

I'd like to apologize to the two biggest releases of the week - former Indie World games Venba (summer 2022) and A Guidebook of Babel (2020) are probably going to get buried by a sea of releases. For instance, Venba - which launches Monday - has four games coming out the same day. From one publisher. Joy...

The action / RPG / "have a seat over there" sim Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed is the high-priced item of the week thus far, while a potential pickup is side-scrolling platformer Tiny Thor, or the spiritual sequel to early Famicom title Binary Land in Mirrored Souls. Aside from that... there is a 2D Mario Game Club on right now.

North America

Digital

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut (US$29.99/C$39.99: Tuesday)

GigaBash ($24.99/$32.50)

Barony ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Adore ($19.99/$28.19)

Tiny Thor ($19.99/$25.99)

A Guidebook of Babel ($15.99/$19.49)

Venba ($14.99*/$?: Monday)

Mirrored Souls ($14.99/$20.62: Wednesday)

Slime Girl Smoothies ($14.99/$17.99: Friday)

Wash Simulator ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)

MistWorld the after ($13.98/$18.37)

Deltazeal ($13.00/$17.29)

Flutter Away ($12.99/$16.99)

Veritas ($11.99/$15.99: Monday)

Wizardy School: Escape Room ($10.99/$13.99)

X-Force Under Attack ($10.00/$10.00: Saturday)

Would You Like To Run An Idol Cafe? 3 ($9.99/$13.99)

Trapped in the Kanal ($9.99/$12.59)

Farm Frenzy: Refreshed ($9.99/$13.49: Friday)

Secret Summoner ($7.99/$10.49)

Death Becomes You ($7.99/$10.49: Friday)

Side Decide ($6.99/$7.99)

A Short Tale ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)

Ferris Mueller's Day Off ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)

The Forgotten Room ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)

Puzzle Boys ($5.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Leafy Trails ($4.99/$6.62: Tuesday)

The Red Exile ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Brotato ($4.99/$5.99)

Cooking Arena ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Lost Egg 3: The Final ($2.99/$3.95)

Alchemy Poipoi SS ($1.00/$1.26)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: .hack/GU Last Recode is 65% off (a new low price) as part of a Bandai Namco sale until August 6. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

GigaBash (€22.99/£20.69)

Barony (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Adore (€19.99/£17.99)

Tiny Thor (€19.99/£16.75)

A Guidebook of Babel (€15.99/£14.39)

Venba (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Slime Girl Smoothies (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Ultimate General: Gettysburg (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Wash Simulator (€14.99/£14.99: Saturday)

Flutter Away (€12.99/£10.99)

MistWorld the after (€12.79/£11.49)

Deltazeal (€12.00/£9.99)

Veritas (€10.99/£9.99: Monday)

Wizardry School: Escape Room (€10.99/£9.89)

X-Force Under Attack (€10.00/£10.00: Friday)

Would You Like To Run An Idol Cafe? 3 (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Farm Frenzy: Refreshed (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Puzzle Boys (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Trapped in The Kanal (€8.99/£8.09)

Side Decide (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Death Becomes You (€7.99/£7.99)

Secret Summoner (€7.79/£6.69)

A Short Tale (€5.59/£4.99: Monday)

Ferris Mueller's Day Off (€5.59/£4.99: Monday)

The Forgotten Room (€5.59/£4.99: Monday)

Leafy Trails (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

The Red Exile (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Brotato (€4.99/£4.99)

Cooking Arena (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lost Egg 3: The Final (€2.79/£2.49)

Alchemy Poipoi SS (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Spade no Kuni no Alice -Wonderful Black World- (¥7480)

Psychic Eclipse: Reload (¥3850: Monday)

Gigabash (¥3300)

Tiny Thor (¥2300)

Wash Simulator (¥2199)

Adore (¥2000)

A Guidebook of Babel (¥1980)

Venba (¥1780)

Deltazeal (¥1500)

Flutter Away (¥1500)

X-Force Under Attack (¥1442)

Wizardy School: Escape Room (¥1300)

Raindrop Sprinters (¥1260)

Secret Summoner (¥1100)

Cat's Escape From The Old House (¥990)

Side Decide (¥990)

Detective Mystery in Manga (¥980)

Forbidden Accident Property (¥980)

Visual Quiz: What Is This? (¥980)

Super Geisha Neon (¥699)

The Red Exile (¥600)

Brotato (¥520)

English Learning Quiz For Toddlers (¥420)

Masterpiece Literature Quiz (¥420)

Lost Egg 3: The Final (¥310)

Alchemy Poipoi SS (¥100)