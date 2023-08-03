Nintendo Downloads - August 3, 2023

Or as we like to call it, "backlog week" or "play Game Boy Mario games and Super Mario World" week.
Things we missed last week: Taito's 4 player beat-'em-up Growl joins the Archives, and adventure game The Entropy Centre dropped out of nowhere as well.
I'd like to apologize to the two biggest releases of the week - former Indie World games Venba (summer 2022) and A Guidebook of Babel (2020) are probably going to get buried by a sea of releases. For instance, Venba - which launches Monday - has four games coming out the same day. From one publisher. Joy...
The action / RPG / "have a seat over there" sim Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed is the high-priced item of the week thus far, while a potential pickup is side-scrolling platformer Tiny Thor, or the spiritual sequel to early Famicom title Binary Land in Mirrored Souls. Aside from that... there is a 2D Mario Game Club on right now.
North America
Digital
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut (US$29.99/C$39.99: Tuesday)
GigaBash ($24.99/$32.50)
Barony ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)
Adore ($19.99/$28.19)
Tiny Thor ($19.99/$25.99)
A Guidebook of Babel ($15.99/$19.49)
Venba ($14.99*/$?: Monday)
Mirrored Souls ($14.99/$20.62: Wednesday)
Slime Girl Smoothies ($14.99/$17.99: Friday)
Wash Simulator ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)
MistWorld the after ($13.98/$18.37)
Deltazeal ($13.00/$17.29)
Flutter Away ($12.99/$16.99)
Veritas ($11.99/$15.99: Monday)
Wizardy School: Escape Room ($10.99/$13.99)
X-Force Under Attack ($10.00/$10.00: Saturday)
Would You Like To Run An Idol Cafe? 3 ($9.99/$13.99)
Trapped in the Kanal ($9.99/$12.59)
Farm Frenzy: Refreshed ($9.99/$13.49: Friday)
Secret Summoner ($7.99/$10.49)
Death Becomes You ($7.99/$10.49: Friday)
Side Decide ($6.99/$7.99)
A Short Tale ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)
Ferris Mueller's Day Off ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)
The Forgotten Room ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)
Puzzle Boys ($5.99/$9.99: Saturday)
Leafy Trails ($4.99/$6.62: Tuesday)
The Red Exile ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
Brotato ($4.99/$5.99)
Cooking Arena ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Lost Egg 3: The Final ($2.99/$3.95)
Alchemy Poipoi SS ($1.00/$1.26)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: .hack/GU Last Recode is 65% off (a new low price) as part of a Bandai Namco sale until August 6. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Digital
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)
GigaBash (€22.99/£20.69)
Barony (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)
Adore (€19.99/£17.99)
Tiny Thor (€19.99/£16.75)
A Guidebook of Babel (€15.99/£14.39)
Venba (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)
Slime Girl Smoothies (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Ultimate General: Gettysburg (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Wash Simulator (€14.99/£14.99: Saturday)
Flutter Away (€12.99/£10.99)
MistWorld the after (€12.79/£11.49)
Deltazeal (€12.00/£9.99)
Veritas (€10.99/£9.99: Monday)
Wizardry School: Escape Room (€10.99/£9.89)
X-Force Under Attack (€10.00/£10.00: Friday)
Would You Like To Run An Idol Cafe? 3 (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)
Farm Frenzy: Refreshed (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Puzzle Boys (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Trapped in The Kanal (€8.99/£8.09)
Side Decide (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)
Death Becomes You (€7.99/£7.99)
Secret Summoner (€7.79/£6.69)
A Short Tale (€5.59/£4.99: Monday)
Ferris Mueller's Day Off (€5.59/£4.99: Monday)
The Forgotten Room (€5.59/£4.99: Monday)
Leafy Trails (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)
The Red Exile (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Brotato (€4.99/£4.99)
Cooking Arena (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Lost Egg 3: The Final (€2.79/£2.49)
Alchemy Poipoi SS (€0.99/£0.89)
Japan
Spade no Kuni no Alice -Wonderful Black World- (¥7480)
Psychic Eclipse: Reload (¥3850: Monday)
Gigabash (¥3300)
Tiny Thor (¥2300)
Wash Simulator (¥2199)
Adore (¥2000)
A Guidebook of Babel (¥1980)
Venba (¥1780)
Deltazeal (¥1500)
Flutter Away (¥1500)
X-Force Under Attack (¥1442)
Wizardy School: Escape Room (¥1300)
Raindrop Sprinters (¥1260)
Secret Summoner (¥1100)
Cat's Escape From The Old House (¥990)
Side Decide (¥990)
Detective Mystery in Manga (¥980)
Forbidden Accident Property (¥980)
Visual Quiz: What Is This? (¥980)
Super Geisha Neon (¥699)
The Red Exile (¥600)
Brotato (¥520)
English Learning Quiz For Toddlers (¥420)
Masterpiece Literature Quiz (¥420)
Lost Egg 3: The Final (¥310)
Alchemy Poipoi SS (¥100)
* Price not listed on US or Canadian eShop during article preparation, but will be added once available. US price is estimated based on EU price.