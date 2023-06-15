Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Unveils Tracks For Fifth Wave, Launching July 12

Geez, we're reenacting the history of the Olympics here

The tracks for the fifth wave of the Booster Course Pass in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been revealed.

The Feather Cup tracks will include Daisy Cruiser (Double Dash), Moonview Highway (Wii), Athens Dash (Tour), and the previously-revealed Squeaky-Clean Sprint. The Double Cherry Cup hits Sunset Wilds (Super Circuit), Koopa Cape (Wii), Los Angeles Laps (Tour), and Vancouver Velocity (Tour).

The three additional characters announced in the June 21 Nintendo Direct were also reconfirmed.