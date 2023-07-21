Nintendo Downloads - July 21, 2023

...September 2015 to now isn't exactly "almost done", you know.

Things we missed last week: Tecmo shooter Strato Fighter in the Archives.

Honestly, this week is one I never anticipated happening, but the preload dropped this past Friday (using my second voucher from Advance Wars because there wasn't anything worth grabbing in the interim) and we'll actually be able to play Pikmin 4 this week beyond the first area. In a case of sending out to die, Koei Tecmo has decided to drop a Nobunaga's Ambition this week as well if you prefer your strategy a bit larger. Of course, they're expecting to make up the money in Japan based on the price there.

Smaller titles include another strategy title (by way of RPGs and puzzle games) in the form of Might and Magic: Clash of Heroes receiving a Definitive Edition - and it's published by DotEmu if you don't feel like giving Ubisoft money. There's also a pair of critically acclaimed side-scrolling RPGs in the Lisa pair - though if you're grabbing both, use the "Definitive Edition" bundle to save a few bucks. Cross Tails - which I honestly thought was the Japanese name for Cris Tales before the Kemco alert went off - is also an interesting looking title.

North America

Retail

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Pikmin 4 ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Digital

Masquerade Kiss ($34.99/$44.99)

Cross Tails ($29.99/$39.99)

Sailing Era ($24.99/$33.49)

Frank and Drake ($24.99/$32.99)

Madshot ($19.99/$26.50: Tuesday)

Lisa: The Painful ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Oaken ($19.99/$25.99)

NightmareScape ($19.99/$24.99)

Sephonie ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Doomsday Hunters ($17.99/$23.99)

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition ($17.99/$23.49)

D-Corp ($17.99/$23.80: Friday)

Cramped Room of Death ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Punch a Bunch ($14.99/$19.99)

Sword of Glory ($14.99/$19.70: Friday)

Bleed: Arcade Arena Shooter ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Wood Cube Block ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Lisa: The Joyful ($9.99/$11.49: Tuesday)

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde ($9.99/$12.79: Wednesday)

Omnimus ($9.99/$13.99)

Aery - Heaven & Hell ($9.99/$13.26)

Armored Lab Force Vulvehicles ($9.99/$12.99)

The Kitty in the Spaceship ($9.99/$12.49)

Wathitdew Record Game Studio Battlefield ($9.99/$10.99)

Hospital Doctor ($8.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Lucy Got Problems ($7.99/$10.99)

The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Forest Fire ($6.99/$8.99)

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup! ($6.99/$8.49: Friday)

Remedium: Sentinels ($4.99/$6.99: Tuesday)

Agriculture ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Legends of the Eternal Flame ($4.99/$6.59)

Words of Wisdom ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Ring Racer ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Sweets Pusher Friends ($3.99/$5.38)

Crowded Mysteries ($3.99/$4.99)

Ramp Car Racing ($3.99/$5.29: Friday)

Takoyaki Party Survival ($2.99/$3.99)

Whispike Survivors ($2.99/$3.99)

Super Dinoblasters ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Haunted Hell House ($2.23/$3)

MetaDude ($1.99/$2.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Square Enix sale until the 26th has first discounts on Octopath Traveler II and - more importantly - 2023 GOTY Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and its DLC. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening (€59.99/£49.99)

Pikmin 4 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Digital

Masquerade Kiss (€33.99/£29.99: Wednesday)

Cross Tails (€29.99/£26.99)

Sailing Era (€24.99/£19.99)

Lisa: The Painful (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Madshot (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

NightmareScape (€18.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Sephonie (€19.99/£19.99)

Oaken (€19.99/£17.99)

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward (€19.99/£17.99)

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition (€17.99/£15.99)

D-Corp (€17.99/£16.19: Friday)

Doomsday Hunters (€16.99/£15.29)

Punch a Bunch (€14.99/£13.49)

Lisa: The Joyful (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Wood Cube Block (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Aery - Heaven & Hell (€9.99/£8.99)

Bleed: Arcade Arena Shooter (€9.99/£8.99)

Omnimus (€9.99/£8.99)

Armored Lab Force Vulvehicles (€9.5/£8.59)

Wathitdew Record Game Studio Battlefield (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)

The Kitty in the Spaceship (€8.99/£8.09)

Hospital Doctor (€8.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Lucy Got Problems (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Contraptions 3 (€6.99/£5.99)

Otoko Cross; Pretty Boys Breakup! (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Forest Fire (€5.99/£5.4)

Remedium: Sentinels (€4.99/£3.99: Tuesday)

Agriculture (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ring Racer (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Words of Wisdom (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Legends of the Eternal Flame (€4.49/£4.09)

Crowded Mysteries (€3.99/£3.49)

Ramp Car Racing (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Sweets Pusher Friends (€3.59/£3.19)

Whispike Survivors (€2.99/£2.69)

Super Dinoblasters (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Takoyaki Party Survival (€2.79/£2.49)

Haunted Hell House (€2/£1.76: Wednesday)

MetaDude (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening (¥11880)

Wand of Fortune R2 (¥7180)

Blue Guardians (¥6600)

Pikmin 4 (¥6500: Friday)

Zero Fire - Toaplan Arcade Garage (¥3960)

Sailing Era (¥3850)

Masquerade Kiss (¥3480)

Cross Tails (¥3000)

NightmareScape (¥2999)

Robo Revenge Squad (¥2800)

Madshot (¥2750)

D-Corp (¥2536)

Doomsday Hunters (¥2499)

The Spirit And The Mouse (¥2200)

Sephonie (¥1990: Friday)

Cramped Room of Death (¥1980)

Daikon Simulator (¥1790)

Omnimus (¥1415)

Bleed: Arcade Arena Shooter (¥1399)

Wood Cube Block (¥1399)

Wathitdew Record Game Studio Battlefield (¥1390)

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde (¥1150)

The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame (¥1099)

Armored Lab Force Vulvehicles (¥980)

Evidence Dstroyer (¥980)

More Classical Music (¥980)

Contraptions 3 (¥956)

Remedium: Sentinels (¥770)

Vaccine Rebirth (¥700)

Otoko Cross; Pretty Boys Breakup! (¥700: Friday)

Octafight (¥690)

The Creepy Syndrome (¥600)

Link the Cube (¥580)

Words of Wisdom (¥549)

Agriculture (¥500)

Whispike Survivors (¥500)

Crowded Mysteries (¥490)

I Want To Know More - Space (¥420)

Knowledge Quiz: Various Plants (¥420)

Mysterious Experiment Quiz (¥420)

Sweets Pusher Friends (¥410)

Takoyaki Party Survival (¥310)

MetaDude (¥205)