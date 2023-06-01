Pikmin 1 and 2 Sprouting Up on the eShop Today

Even more Pikmin on Switch ahead of the upcoming sequel

After seeing new footage of Pikmin 4 at today's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2 would be released later on today on the eShop. Each game can be purchased separately or as a bundle at a discount. There will also be a physical version with both titles launching on September 22. With the addition of these two GameCube entries, we'll soon have all four mainline Pikmin games available on Switch.

Currently, Pikmin 2 is listed at $29.99 and the bundle with Pikmin 1 and 2 is $49.99. We anticipate that Pikmin 1 when purchased separately will be the same price as the second game.