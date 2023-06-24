We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 828: The Big Cheesing Honor System

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - June 24, 2023, 6:45 pm EDT
Horace Showpony says, "Nintendo Directs, now with more horse parts."

Tuesday was a big news day around these part. First, Nintendo announced their direct, scheduled for Wednesday, and then they dropped a new - alarming - trailer for Everybody 1-2 Switch. The horse got a name, a cult following, and just some generally alarming imagery.

We, of course, indulged.

After we broke away from our new Horse God, we went through all the items in Wednesday's Direct, assisted by actual preparation by James.

Farm Games: 3
"Cozy": 3
Memories: Elephant Mario

That's right, Super Mario RPG remake is cool, Star Ocean The Second Story R is neat, but Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a nightmare of unfathomable proportions.

We're entranced.

Also: Wario Train

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Still, the Road is Full of Dangers from Super Mario RPG. Composition by Yoko Shimomura. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co. Ltd.

