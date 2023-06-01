We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Announced for Switch

by John Rairdin - June 21, 2023, 11:03 am EDT
The newest 2D Mario drops the "New" moniker.

Mario returns to his 2D roots in his first original 2D platformer in over a decade. Super Mario Bros Wonder was announced at today's Nintendo Direct with a release date of October 20, 2023. The trailer showed off several playable characters including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power ups were also shown such as the titular Wonder Flower which transforms the landscape in strange new ways, and a new animal power up which transform mario into an elephant.

