Apollo Justice Trilogy To Receive Switch Rerelease In Early 2024

Capcom's summer showcase featured another group of court action coming to Switch.

The Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy was revealed in today's showcase, with an early 2024 launch. The compilation will feature Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (2008 DS), Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (2013 3DS), and Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice (2016 3DS).

In other Shu Takumi news, a demo for the June 30 launch of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is now available with save carryover. It covers the first two chapters of the game.