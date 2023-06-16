Episode 371: Summer Extended Direct Showcase of Games 2023

Also James Cameron will never be as good as Ridley Scott!

Now that there is no centralized event, it's kind of weird that we all (except Nintendo) just hold press conferences in the same week in June. Anyway, they were largely pretty good! Except for Geoff's. Geoff's was boring.

