Nintendo Downloads - June 1, 2023

Brought to you by the law firm of Fight, Heal, Vorp, & Eckstein.

Things we missed last week: Rolling Thunder 2 joined the Archives, and we did reach a new record of 67 releases in North America. As a result of that record, Switch releases 2021 - present will exceed the total releases on every prior-to-the-Switch console ever on June 1. Nintendo, we hope you're happy with this.

The record-breaking week has four things that would fall under "big deals", at least as far as the news desk is concerned, and all of them deal with some sort of team management. Super Mega Baseball 4 and a trio of Etrian Odyssey games are coming by the end of the week, and both me (Donald) and Neal are currently trying to juggle all of those balls. (I do know that we'll have a review of the Etrians later this week.) Not listed in the eShop outside of Japan, but also due Friday, is the We <3 Katamari Reroll edition.

For smaller titles, Team17's Killer Frequency is on tap, as well as a game that snuck out in Europe but was apparently held back in North America due to accusations of teaching children how to gamble in Summer Shuffle. (Seriously. It's a T-rated game, and it's just a card game.)

North America

Retail

Super Mega Baseball 4 (US$49.99/C$64.99: Friday)

Digital

Etrian Odyssey HD ($39.99/$52.99)

Etrian Odyssey II HD ($39.99/$52.99)

Etrian Odyssey III HD ($39.99/$52.99)

Killer Frequency ($24.99/$34.99)

To Hell With The Ugly ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

The Tartarus Key ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward ($19.99/$23.99)

Undead Horde 2: Necropolis ($16.99/$22.99: Wednesday)

Decarnation ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Laserpitium ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

7 Horizons ($12.99/$17.35: Friday)

Sunshine Shuffle ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Aery - The Lost Hero ($9.99/$14.99)

Boxville ($9.99/$14.99)

Move The Box ($9.99/$12.99)

Japanese Nekomata Escape The Sweets Shop ($9.99/$12.49)

Kitten Island ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

GyroGunner ($7.20/$9.73)

Mythargia ($5.99/$7.79: Wednesday)

Constellations ($4.99/$6.49)

Kuroi Tsubasa ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Johnny Trigger: Sniper ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Korokoro Harley ($3.00)

Lotion Samurai ($2.99/$3.89)

Hidden Bunny ($0.99/$1.29)

Powers of Hex ($0.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: As mentioned on RFN this past weekend, a collection of Hamster ACA games are on sale until June 8. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Super Mega Baseball 4 (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Digital

Etrian Odyssey HD (€39.99/£35.99)

Etrian Odyssey II HD (€39.99/£35.99)

Etrian Odyssey III HD (€39.99/£35.99)

Killer Frequency (€24.99/£20.99)

To Hell With The Ugly (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward (€19.99/£17.99)

The Tartarus Key (€19.5/£16.75: Wednesday)

Undead Horde 2: Necropolis (€16.99/£15.29: Wednesday)

Decarnation (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Laserpitium (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

7 Horizons (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Aery - The Lost Hero (€9.99/£9.99)

Boxville (€9.99/£8.99)

Move The Pin: Classic Logic Puzzle (€9.99/£8.99)

Kitten Island (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Japanese Nekomata Escape The Sweets Shop (€8.99/£7.49)

GyroGunner (€6.49/£5.89)

Mythargia (€5.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Constellations (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Kuroi Tsubasa (€4.99/£4.99)

Johnny Trigger: Sniper (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Korokoro Harley (€3.00/£3.00)

Powers of Hex (€0.99/£0.99)

Hidden Bunny (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Loop8: Summer of Gods (¥6578)

Etrian Odyssey HD (¥4467)

Etrian Odyssey II HD (¥4467)

Etrian Odyssey III HD (¥4467)

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie (¥3960)

Killer Frequency (¥3270)

Betrayal Kanojo -Girlfriend's Betrayal- (¥1980)

Carnivorous Gals Are Innocent -Innocent Stuck-Up Girls- (¥1980)

Laserpitium (¥1800)

Hexapoda (¥1699)

Aery - The Lost Hero (¥1500)

Boxville (¥1399)

Move The Pin: Classic Logic Puzzle (¥1399)

Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (¥1000)

Gyro Gunner (¥990)

Which One Is Better? (¥980)

Constellations (¥580)

Side by Side Quiz (¥420)

Korokoro Harley (¥300)

Hidden Bunny (¥110)