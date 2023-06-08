Nintendo Downloads - June 8, 2023

Nintendo has apparently embraced the kusoge on the eShop by releasing their own. For thirty bucks.

Things we missed last week: Another Tetris Grand Master game - which apparently ran at 62hz in the arcade? - has hit via the Archives.

As estimated yesterday, we have now had 5,011 games release on the Switch in the last two years, five months, and two days. This is STUPID. But the stream continues - somewhat - this week, with the game of the week being the time-loop RPG Loop8: Summer of Gods from XSEED. The other major release is Raiden III x MIKADO Maniax from NISA, though shoutout to Bleak Sword DX from Devolver right alongside their annual parade of insanity on Thursday.

For those who prefer a little bit more multiplayer, the "Overcooked with cars" Speed Crew also launches this week, alongside with a special from Japan as we get a compilation of shooters from Telenet Japan that will probably work its way west in the coming months.

North America

Retail

Loop8: Summer of Gods (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

MotoGP 23 ($39.99/$53.49)

Raiden III x Mikado Maniax ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Nocturnal ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Mask of the Rose ($19.99/$26.99)

Sakura Dungeon ($19.99/$26.99)

Speed Crew ($19.99/$26.99)

Avia Corporation ($16.00/$21.67: Friday)

Brain Show ($14.99/$20.06: Wednesday)

SENSEs: Midnight ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Demon Sword; Incubus ($14.99/$17.49)

Dogotchi: Virtual Pet ($12.99/$17.51: Friday)

Bleak Sword DX ($9.99/$12.99)

A Painter's Tale: Curon 1950 ($6.99/$9.50)

Super Drunken Guy ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Dreamy Trail ($4.99/$6.72: Tuesday)

Talk to Strangers ($4.99/$6.54)

Inhabit ($4.99/$6.49)

Cat Souls ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Angel Symphony ($2.23/$3.00)

Reasoning of Courage Nori 3 Balanced Diet ($1.50/not releasing: Wednesday)

Cubic Figures 2 ($0.99/$1.29)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Square Enix sale (until June 13) includes first major discounts for Crisis Core Reunion.. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Loop8: Summer of Gods (€49.99/£44.99: Monday)

MotoGP 23 (€39.99/£44.99)

Raiden III x Mikado Maniax (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Digital

Sakura Dungeon (€19.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Nocturnal (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Speed Crew (€19.5/£16.75)

Mask of the Rose (€18.99/£16.99)

Avia Corporation (€14.8/£13.29: Friday)

Brain Show (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

SENSEs: Midnight (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Dogotchi: Virtual Pet (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Demon Sword: Incubus (€12.49/£11.29)

Bleak Sword DX (€9.99/£8.99)

Flannel Amethyst (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

A Painter's Tale: Curon 1950 (€6.99/£6.29)

Super Drunken Guy (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Dreamy Trail (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Inhabit (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Cat Souls (€4.99/£4.99)

Talk to Strangers (€4.99/£4.49)

Angel Symphony (€2/£1.76: Wednesday)

Cubic Figures 2 (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Telenet Shooting Collection (¥7480)

MotoGP 23 (¥5830)

Clive 'n Wrench (¥4400)

Speed Crew (¥2650)

Sakura Dungeon (¥2499)

Avia Corporation (¥2172)

Dogotchi: Virtual Pet (¥1783)

SENSEs: Midnight (¥1700)

Wuppo: Definitive Edition (¥1500)

Demon Sword: Incubus (¥1480)

Move the Box (¥1399)

Easy Mystery Solving (¥980)

Find Artistic Differences (¥980)

Super IQ That Clears Your Mind (¥980)

Kovox Pitch (¥800)

Inhabit (¥580)

Ultra Foodmess (¥490)

A Real Fairy Tale (¥420)

Artful Picture Search (¥420)

Perfect Crime Mystery (¥420)

Angel Symphony (¥300)

Reasoning of Courage Nori 3 Balanced Diet (¥150)

Cubic Figures 2 (¥120)