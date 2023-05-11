Willie Mays, Rollie Fingers, and Vladimir Guerrero Headline New Super Mega Baseball 4 Legend Reveals

You can disagree with the three I put in the headline being the most important. Check the rest of the article for the full list.

EA Sports and Metalhead Software revealed a slew of new real-life pro baseball Legends that will be playable in Super Mega Baseball 4 when it launches on Switch on June 2.

The Legends will be playable in the classic league with other fictional characters as well as the specific Legends League that is made up of two conferences: New School and Old School. Of course each Legends conference has their own unique team names, like the Mammotanks and Empire in the New School and the Originators and the Joyriders in the Old School.

Beyond that, you can use the Legends almost however you want, whether it's just a straight Franchise run with them, or customizing the players across different teams. In the Franchise mode, for example, you can start a league with the original Super Mega Baseball squads and then have the Legends show up as free agents from season to season.

The online mode Pennant Race works the Legends into the game in an interesting way as well. Every season for the online mode will have four Legends replace four players from the original Super Mega Baseball teams. Who the Legends are and what teams they end up on will be based on a variety of factors, including the usage of teams in the mode or what teams have lost more frequently.

In addition to the cover athlete David Ortiz and the already confirmed Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Jose Bautista, here is the full list of newly confirmed Legends:

Vladimir Guerrero

Billy Wagner

Bartolo Colon

Mike Mussina

George Brett

Willie Mays

Rollie Fingers

Ozzie Smith

Mark Loretta

Ray Durham

Joe Mauer

Ryan Braun

Barry Larkin

Mike Napoli

Carl Crawford

Kyle Seager

Huston Street

Johnny Damon

Rick Ankiel

Fred McGriff

Latroy Hawkins

Joe Nathan

Brian Wilson

Ryan Dempster

Torii Hunter

Jamie Moyer

Bronson Arroyo

Fingers crossed Miguel Cairo is among the 240 Legends.