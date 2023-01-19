First Three Etrian Odyssey Games To Be Rereleased On Switch June 1

Persona Q and Persona Q2 are back on the menu?

A trio of games thought trapped on the DS due to their controls will live on in Switch form.

Atlus has announced that the first three Etrian Odyssey dungeon-mapping RPGs will come to Switch on June 1. Each game will be sold individually for US$39.99/C$52.99, or the trilogy will be sold in one package for US$79.99/C$105.99.

Released between 2007-10 on the DS (with the first two being rereleased on the 3DS), the Etrian Odyssey games were dungeon crawlers in which the bottom screen was used to draw the maps in the dungeon. The Switch version will retain this function, though will also have an automap option available.