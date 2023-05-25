Nintendo Downloads - May 25, 2023

We are once again on record watch this week.

Things we missed last week: Archives added Ark Area, also alliteration is awesome.

This week is opening at 50 releases in North America, and there tends to be a direct correlation between how many we get at the start of the week and how much I have to add on Saturdays, so there is a very good chance we hit the 60s by end of week. (Remember, the single week record is 66.) That's nice for a Farenheit temperature in Halifax, not so much for a release count. Major things on offer to begin; Farming Simulator returns to Switch, another League of Legends-universe game in Convergence, a multiplayer Puzzle Bobble game (along with the console version of the original getting re-released), Spike Chunsoft tries to get into fitness with Fitness Circuit, and a new NIS America RPG called Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook. (The last two have demos.)

Maquette (first person adventure with some moderately big Hollywood names behind it) leads the download-only parade, but there's also the lovingly named Fights in Tight Spaces, Warhammer 40k goes side-scrolling run and gun with Boltgun, Cassette Beasts and Glitch Busters have received love in Indie World shows before, and that Hello Kitty rhythm game that was supposed to be out a few weeks ago in Europe does appear to be ready to go for Western release this week.

North America

Retail

Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook (US$49.99/C$59.99: Tuesday)

Fitness Circuit ($49.99/$69.99: Friday)

Farming Simulator 23 ($44.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Star Gagnant ($38/$50.99)

Finally, In Love Again ($29.99/$38.99)

Fights In Tight Spaces ($24.99/$28.99)

The Blind Prophet ($24.99/$34.08: Friday)

Skye Tales ($24.99/$33.99: Friday)

Welcome Kokuri-San ($24.99/$not releasing)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun ($21.99/$29.49: Tuesday)

Hush Hush ($20/$25)

Ghostpia: Season 1 ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade ($19.99/$28.99)

Maquette ($19.99/$26.99)

Cassette Beasts ($19.99/$25.99)

Terracotta ($19.99/$25.99)

To The Rescue! ($19.99/$22.99)

Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Dark Quest 3 ($18.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

The Case of the Golden Idol ($17.99/$20.49)

End of Lines ($16.99/$21.99)

Onigo Hunter ($14.99/$20.99)

True Disc Golf ($14.99/$19.99)

Bat Boy ($14.99/$19.49)

Hello Goodboy ($14.99/$19.49)

Spectrolite ($13.99/$19.06)

Akaiito HD Remaster ($11.99/$not releasing)

Aoishiro HD Remaster ($11.99/$not releasing)

Marlon's Mystery: The Darkside of Crime ($9.99/$13)

Move the Pin: Classic Logic Puzzle ($9.99/$12.99)

Pulling no Punches ($9.99/$12.99)

Replikator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Home Sweet Home ($9.99/$-: Saturday)

Round People ($7.99/$11.90: Monday)

Puzzle Bobble / Bust-a-Move ($7.99/$8.99: Tuesday)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 3 ($7.95/$9.95)

Vaccine Rebirth ($6.99/$9.99)

Torinto ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Waifu Space Conquest ($4.99/$6.99)

Serene Hike ($4.99/$6.81)

Bee in the Valley ($4.99/$6.8)

Blacksmith Hit ($4.99/$6.8)

Super Night Riders ($4.99/$6.49)

Johnny Trigger ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Mystical Mixing ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Rina: RhythmError ($3.99/$4.99)

Fantasy Tower Defense ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Bit.Trip Collection is 70% off until June 6. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Fitness Circuit (€49.99/£39.99)

Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Farming Simulator 23 (€44.99/£40.49: Tuesday)

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Star Gagnant (€33.99/£30.59)

Finally, In Love Again (€29.99/£24.99)

The Blind Prophet (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Skye Tales (€24.99/£19.99: Friday)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (€21.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Fights In Tight Spaces (€20.99/£19.49)

Ghostpia: Season 1 (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Cassette Beasts (€19.99/£17.99)

To The Rescue! (€19.99/£16.75)

Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Welcome Kokuri-San (€19.9/£17.89)

Hush Hush (€18.89/£16.99)

Maquette (€18.99/£16.99)

Terracotta (€18.33/£16.49)

Dark Quest 3 (€17.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

The Case of the Golden Idol (€17.99/£20.49)

End of Lines (€16.99/£14.99)

Bat Boy (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Onigo Hunter (€14.99/£13.49)

True Disc Golf (€14.99/£13.49)

Hello Goodboy (€14.99/£12.79)

Spectrolite (€13.99/£12.59)

Akaiito HD Remaster (€11.5/£10.39)

Aoishiro HD Remaster (€11.5/£10.39)

Marlon's Mystery: The Darkside of Crime (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Replikator (€9.99/£9.99)

Pulling no Punches (€9.99/£8.99)

Home Sweet Home (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Sunshine Shuffle (€9.75/£8.50: Wednesday)

Round People (€7.99/£7.19: Monday)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 3 (€7.3/£6.59)

Vaccine Rebirth (€6.99/£6.29)

Torinto (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Animality (€4.99/£4.49)

Serene Hike (€4.99/£4.49)

Bee in the Valley (€4.99/£4.49)

Super Night Riders (€4.99/£4.49)

Blacksmith Hit (€4.49/£4.09)

Rina: RhythmError (€3.99/£3.59)

Fantasy Tower Defense (€2.99/£2.99)

Japan

Fuyukara, Kururu (¥7810)

Ao no Kanata no Four Rhythm 2S (¥7678)

BustaFellows Season 2 (¥7480)

Princess Arthur (¥7150)

Ao no Kanata no Four Rhythm Extra (¥6578)

Farming Simulator 23 (¥6490)

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 (¥6380)

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble (¥5280)

Star Gagnant (¥4980)

RWBY: Arrowfell (¥4180)

Batsugun (¥3850)

No Place Like Home (¥3499)

Skye Tales (¥3317)

Apploval (¥3000)

Finally, In Love Again (¥2980)

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You (¥2640)

Fights In Tight Spaces (¥2570)

Welcome Kokuri-San (¥2480)

Terracotta (¥2570)

Maquette (¥2500)

To The Rescue! (¥2300)

Cassette Beasts (¥2299)

Bat Boy (¥1980)

Akaito HD Remaster (¥1650)

Aoishiro HD Remaster (¥1650)

Million Shells (¥1500)

Replikator (¥1400)

Onigo Hunter (¥1320)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 3 (¥995)

Simple Inspiriational Quiz (¥980)

Super-Difficult Mystery Puzzle (¥980)

Galaxy Champion TV (¥890)

Animality (¥730)

Super Night Riders (¥580)

Torinto (¥500)

Rina: RhythmError (¥470)

Hentai Girls: Adventure Clicker (¥350)

Fantasy Tower Defense (¥299)