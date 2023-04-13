We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

GameFreak Announces Next Gear Project, To Be Published By 2K's Private Division Label

by Donald Theriault - May 9, 2023, 4:38 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Private Division

Not exactly the partnership we were expecting today. (Also it's not coming out for a few years.)

GameFreak is firing up its non-Pokemon project machine once again, and this time they have a Western publisher to go with it.

Private Division - the Take Two Interactive indie publishing label - has announced an agreement with GameFreak for a new project called "Project Bloom". The only other detail given was that the game would launch sometime in Take Two's 2026 fiscal year (April 2025 - March 2026) for unspecified platforms.

The "Gear Project" at GameFreak is an incubator for new game ideas outside of the core Pokemon development, with the resulting games either self-published or published by other companies. Three examples of products of Gear Project are HarmoKnight and Pocket Card Jockey on the 3DS, as well as Little Town Hero on Switch.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement