GameFreak Announces Next Gear Project, To Be Published By 2K's Private Division Label

Not exactly the partnership we were expecting today. (Also it's not coming out for a few years.)

GameFreak is firing up its non-Pokemon project machine once again, and this time they have a Western publisher to go with it.

Private Division - the Take Two Interactive indie publishing label - has announced an agreement with GameFreak for a new project called "Project Bloom". The only other detail given was that the game would launch sometime in Take Two's 2026 fiscal year (April 2025 - March 2026) for unspecified platforms.

The "Gear Project" at GameFreak is an incubator for new game ideas outside of the core Pokemon development, with the resulting games either self-published or published by other companies. Three examples of products of Gear Project are HarmoKnight and Pocket Card Jockey on the 3DS, as well as Little Town Hero on Switch.