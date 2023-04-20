Nintendo Downloads - April 20, 2023

"My gamertag is xX_R3lm_Xx, and I'm an MLG pro."

Things we missed last week: Dig Dug II was added to the Archives.

I often joke about "a bomb being lobbed into the Downloads", but just before my vacation began Square Enix lobbed SEVERAL bombs into this week's column with the announcement of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming out on Switch (right down to the minute it'll unlock on the eShop). The collection of five quality RPGs and the worst game I've ever played joins Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp (thanks to some jackass in Russia, a year late) and Minecraft Legends as big games of the week.

Other titles of note: The latest League of Legends spinoff in Mageseeker, Indie Winter Showcase game Tin Hearts, a dungeon crawling RPG Labyrinth of Zangetsu, and... the poor bastard of the week award goes to RPG Lost Epic.

North America

Retail

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Minecraft Legends ($39.99/$51.99: Tuesday)

Digital

DNF Duel: Who's Next ($49.99/$64.99)

Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit ($39/$54)

Disney Speedstorm (Standard Founder's Pack) ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

God of Rock ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Labyrinth of Zangetsu ($29.99/$40.97)

Tin Hearts ($29.99/$39.89)

Arcana of Paradise: The Tower ($19.99/$25.99)

Zoeti ($19.99/$25.99)

Park Story ($18.49/$23.99)

Lost Epic ($17.99/$24.16: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy III ($17.99/$23.99: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy IV ($17.99/$23.99: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy V ($17.99/$23.99: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy VI ($17.99/$23.99: Wednesday)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly ($14.99/$20.36)

Sunrise GP ($14.99/$20.5)

Lifeslide ($14.99/$20.46)

The Last Dragon Slayer ($14.99/$20.39)

Mr Sun's Hatbox ($14.99/$17.99)

Animal Shelter Simulator ($14.99/$20.57: Friday)

Carbage ($14.99/$20.47: Friday)

Cavity Busters ($12.49/$16.49)

Final Fantasy ($11.99/$15.99: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy II ($11.99/$15.99: Wednesday)

Wild Dogs ($9.99/$12.99)

Japanese Nokosama Games: The Outlaws ($9.99/$12.49)

NachoCado ($9.99/$13.69: Friday)

Road Builder ($8.99/$12.16: Saturday)

Panic Porcupine ($7.99/$10.49)

Backgammon Pro ($7.99/$9.99)

Jump Challenge ($6.86/$8.99: Monday)

Funny Sunny ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)

Just Xiangqi ($5.99/$not releasing)

Yello Adventures ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Light of Life ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Super Geisha Neon ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Moe Waifu H ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Melonizard ($3.99/$5.29)

Summer Bubble Splash ($3.49/$4.49)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Selected ININ Games-published compilations (including Darius and Space Invaders) are on sale until May 1. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Minecraft Legends (€39.99/£33.49: Tuesday)

Digital

DNF Duel: Who's Next (€49.99/£40.99)

Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit (€39/£35)

Disney Speedstorm (Standard Founder's Pack) (€29.99/£28.99: Tuesday)

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

God of Rock (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Tin Hearts (€29.99/£24.99)

Labyrinth of Zangetsu (€29.99/£22.49)

Tales of the Neon Sea (€19.99/£17.99)

Arcana of Paradise: The Tower (€19.5/£16.75)

Lost Epic (€19.39/£17.49: Wednesday)

Park Story (€18.49/£15.49)

Final Fantasy III (€17.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy IV (€17.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy V (€17.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy VI (€17.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Mr Sun's Hatbox (€14.99/£13.49)

Sunrise GP (€14.99/£13.49)

Lifeslide (€14.99/£12.8)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (€14.99/£12.49)

Animal Shelter Simulator (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Carbage (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Cavity Busters (€12.49/£10.49)

Final Fantasy (€11.99/£9.50: Wednesday)

Final Fantasy II (€11.99/£9.50: Wednesday)

Wild Dogs (€9.99/£8.99)

NachoCado (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Japanese Nokosama Games: The Outlaws (€8.99/£7.49)

Road Builder (€8.99/£8.09: Saturday)

Panic Porcupine (€6.99/£6.29)

Funny Sunny (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Just Xiangqi (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Yello Adventures (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Light of Life (€4.99/£4.99)

Super Geisha Neon (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Moe Waifu H (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Melonizard (€3.99/£3.59)

Summer Bubble Splash (€3.49/£3.59)

Japan

Buccanyr (¥7480)

DNF Duel: Who's Next (¥7480)

Hyper Highspeed Genius (¥6800)

Akiba's Trip 2DC (¥5480)

Minecraft Legends (¥5280)

Kanon (¥5000)

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (¥4150)

Disney Speedstorm (Standard Founder's Pack) (¥3600)

Arcana of Paradise: The Tower (¥2500)

Final Fantasy III (¥2200)

Final Fantasy IV (¥2200)

Final Fantasy V (¥2200)

Final Fantasy VI (¥2200)

Park Story (¥2150)

Lifeslide (¥2080)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (¥1980)

Lost Epic (¥1980)

Carbage (¥1958)

Final Fantasy (¥1480)

Final Fantasy II (¥1480)

NachoCado (¥1315)

Jump Challenge (¥999)

Panic Porcupine (¥999)

Frustrating Landmine Girl (¥980)

What Your Older Sister Wants To Eat Is Yours (¥980)

Extinction Eclipse (¥720)

Light of Life (¥640)

Moe Waifu H (¥600)

Just Xiangqi (¥599)

Be Careful of Harassment (¥420)

Find A Certain OO (¥420)

Secret Industry of TV (¥420)