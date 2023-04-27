Nintendo Downloads - April 27, 2023

It's Kusoge Week, to be followed by Golden Week and then Golden Turd Week.

Things we missed last week: Teslagrad Remastered, Teslagrad 2, Shadows over Loathing, and Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach as an Indie World hit outta nowhere.

This week presents a high quantity of releases (currently 45 in North America), though the quality of same is HIGHLY questionable. (Consider the existence of a game for whom a colleague at another site was cold-emailed the code for the sequel by their late editor, he got to the redemption screen and immediately replied with 'Nice try'. That was, for the record, Mugen Souls.) In terms of things that look interesting, we have the mana-like Trinity Trigger (complete with three-player support), and the action RPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord.

Smaller items in the downloads include two games with NA price TBD (Desta: The Memories Between and House of Indies star Afterimage), an early start with another awaited indie title in Smile for Me, and a bit more puzzling in Picross S9 as the Switch passes the 3DS in terms of "sheer amount of unbranded Picross". There's also a sequel to an Archives hit in Magical Drop VI (published by Forever Entertainment, so hopefully they crank this and Front Mission 3 out so they can go back to Panzer Dragoons Zwei and Saga), and... unfortunately, a cloud streaming game. For less ownership but also more playability, Omega Strikers (last seen in February's DIrect) drops this week.

North America

Retail

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

Trinity Trigger ($49.99/$69.99: Tuesday)

Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery ($39.99/$53.96)

Digital

Mugen Souls ($39.99/$49.99)

Dormitory Love ($34.99/$44.99: Friday)

Magical Drop VI ($29.99/$40.99: Tuesday)

Bramble: The Mountain King ($29.99/$38.99)

Ash of Gods: The Way ($24.99/$32.5)

Fortress S ($24.99/$30.99)

Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf ($19.99/$26.59)

The Companion ($19.99/$26.93: Friday)

Fran Bow ($19.99/$26.00: Friday)

Piano For Kids ($17.99/$24.24: Friday)

Smile For Me ($14.99/$19.94: Monday)

Invercity ($14.99/$19.99)

Minabo - A Walk Through Life ($14.99/$20.50: Friday)

Gembatombe ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Super Alloy Ranger ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Nuclear Blaze ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Chernobyl: Origins ($14.99/$15.99: Friday)

Convenience Stories ($14/$18)

Ship Graveyard Simulator ($12.99/$17.49)

Velocity Noodle ($12.99/$14.99)

Drop - System Breach ($9.99/$not releasing: Tuesday)

Roomie Romance ($9.99/$13.99)

Super Trunko Go ($9.99/$13.42)

Picross S9 ($9.99/$13.29)

Varney Lake ($9.99/$13.40: Friday)

The Excrawlers ($7.99/$10.99: Wednesday)

Ninja Smasher ($7.99/$10.99)

LOUD: My Road To Fame ($7.99/$10.49: Friday)

44 Minutes In Nightmare ($7/$10)

Contraptions 2 ($6.99/$9.67)

Magic Pen Tracing Book ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

DoraKone ($4.99/$6.99: Tuesday)

Magnavnia ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Neko Rescue Tale ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Cyber Neon Bundle ($4.99/$6.54)

The Creepy Syndrome ($4.99/$5.99)

Dig Deep ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Amaze! ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Omega Strikers (free to start)

Afterimage ($?/$?: Tuesday)

Desta: The Memories Between ($?/$?: Wednesday)

Streaming

Aliens: Fireteam Elite ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: An Indie World-themed sale began on Wednesday and runs through Wednesday, and Limited Run Games titles are on sale until May 7 (including The House in Fata Morgana). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery (€39.99/£35.99)

Digital

Mugen Souls (€39.99/£35.99)

Dormitory Love (€34.99/£30.99: Friday)

Magical Drop VI (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Bramble: The Mountain King (€29.99/£24.99)

Afterimage (€24.99/£20.99: Tuesday)

Ash of Gods: The Way (€24.99/£20.99)

The Companion (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Desta: The Memories Between (€18.99/£16.49: Wednesday)

Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence (€18.99/£16.99)

Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf (€17.99/£16.19)

Piano For Kids (€17.99/£16.19: Friday)

Chernobyl: Origins (€15/£11.99: Friday)

Gembatombe (€14.99/£14.99)

Super Alloy Ranger (€14.99/£13.49)

Minabo - A Walk Through Life (€14.99/£13.20: Friday)

Nuclear Blaze (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Smile For Me (€13.99/£12.00: Monday)

Convenience Stories (€13/£11.69: Wednesday)

Velocity Noodle (€12.99/£11.69)

Ship Graveyard Simulator (€12.49/£11.29)

Drop - System Breach (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Roomie Romance (€9.99/£9.99)

Super Trunko Go (€9.99/£8.99)

Picross S9 (€9.99/£8.99)

Varney Lake (€9.99/£8.49: Friday)

The Excrawlers (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Ninja Smasher (€7.99/£7.19)

Contraptions 2 (€6.99/£5.99)

44 Minutes In Nightmare (€6.5/£5.9)

Magic Pen Tracing Book (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

DoraKone (€4.99/£4.99: Tuesday)

Magnavnia (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Neko Rescue Tale (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Cyber Neon Bundle (€4.99/£4.49)

The Creepy Syndrome (€4.99/£4.49)

Dig Deep (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Amaze! (€3.99/£4.99: Friday)

Omega Strikers (free to start)

Streaming

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (€29.99/£25.99: Wednesday)

Japan

Even In Games My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong (¥8580)

The Fortune Princess of Temirana and the Knights of Misfortune (¥7480)

Evermaiden: Maidens of the Fallen Garden (¥7370)

Jinki Infinity (¥7370)

Amaemi -Longing For You- (¥6800)

Ys: Oath in Felghana (¥4840)

Bramble: The Mountain King (¥4290)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (streaming) (¥3480)

Magical Drop 6 (¥3299)

Dormitory Love (¥3200)

Fortress S (¥2960)

Blaze Union: Story to Reach The Future (¥2860)

The Witch of the Ihanashi (¥2860)

The Companion (¥2660)

Desta: The Memories Between (¥2500)

Piano For Kids (¥2392)

Married Girls Night School (¥1980)

Color Breakers (¥1800)

Super Alloy Rangers (¥1680)

A Musical Story (¥1600)

Convenience Stories (¥1500)

Invercity (¥1480)

Our Flick Erasers 3 (¥1450)

Varney Lake (¥1320)

Backgammon Pro (¥1000)

Picross S9 (¥1000)

Servant of the Cat (¥990)

Mystery Solving Mystery Escape Game (¥980)

Scary Pictures (¥980)

Contraption 2 (¥956)

44 Minutes In Nightmare (¥920)

Ninja Smasher (¥900)

Mangavania (¥660)

Neko Rescue Tale (¥500)

Omega Strikers (free to start)

Vibitter (free to start)