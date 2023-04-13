Nintendo Downloads - April 13, 2023

The news desk took the week off (of the paying gig) to get ready for next week, but there's still Mega items of note this week.

Things we missed last week: The R-Type-like Rezon in the Archives.

Next week got five massive bombs lobbed into a busy week that already includes games from two console manufacturers at once (Microsoft and Nintendo), but this week still has some items of note. The big one is the Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection, which I still don't understand the split of for the separate releases but look forward to paying for the combo pack anyway. Also coming to stores is RPG/detective adventure hybrid Process of Elimination from NIS America, and a major indie title (big enough to warrant Direct space, at least) is Tron: Identity from Bithell Games.

Fans of the old-school will have a good week with scrolling shooter Castle of Shikigami 2 and action platformer Cannon Dancer, while horror fans should watch out for a duel of the public domain with Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened crossing over Holmes and Cthulhu. There's also Indie World veteran Wildfrost from Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Eastward) and... a Hello Kitty rhythm game.

North America

Retail

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Process of Elimination ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened ($39.99/$54.99: Tuesday)

Castle of Shikigami 2 ($34.99/$44.99)

Cannon Dancer - Osman ($29.99/$39.99)

Wildfrost ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade ($19.99/$28.99)

Tape: Unveil The Memories ($19.99/$27.00: Friday)

Isekai Junior Manager ($19.90/not releasing)

Dogfight ($17.99/$24.00)

Castle Renovator ($14.49/$19.82)

Mixx Island: Remix Plus ($13.99/$19.13: Friday)

Hyper-5 ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Castle of the Underdogs Ep1 ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Belle Boomerang ($7.99/not releasing: Saturday)

New Tanks ($5.99/$8.22)

Sable's Grimoire: A Dragon's Treasure ($5.99/$8.99)

Sokolor ($4.99/$6.54)

Farm Slider ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Ultra Pixel Survive ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Lost Dream Darkness ($4.99/$6.86: Friday)

JarataireRPG ($1.00/$1.26)

Tray Racers (free to start)

Tron: Identity ($?/$?: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's "Partner Spotlight" sale (on until the end of the 17th) includes sales on all of the Persona games and the newly-updated TMNT: Cowabunga Collection. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Process of Elimination (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Digital

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (€39.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Castle of Shikigami 2 (€32.59/£29.29)

Cannon Dancer - Osman (€29.99/£24.99)

Tape: Unveil The Memories (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade (€19.50/£17.59)

Wildfrost (€19.49/£16.75: Wednesday)

Dogfight (€17.99/£14.99)

Isekai Junior Manager (€15.9/£14.9)

Tron: Identity (€14.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Castle Renovator (€13.99/£12.59)

Mixx Island: Remix Plus (€13.99/£12.59: Friday)

Hyper-5 (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Castle of the Underdogs Ep1 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Jump Challenge (€6.39/£5.79: Saturday)

Sable's Grimoire: A Dragon's Treasure (€5.99/£5.99)

New Tanks (€5.99/£5)

Sokolor (€4.99/£4.49)

Farm Slider (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Ultra Pixel Survive (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Lost Dream Darkness (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

JarataireRPG (€0.99/£0.89)

Tray Racers (free to start)

Japan

Battlefield Waltz (¥7150)

Dokapon Kingdom Connect (¥6380)

Session: Skate Sim (¥6380)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (¥5990: Friday)

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (¥5800: Tuesday)

Cannon Dancer - Osman (¥4378)

Castle of Shikigami 2 (¥3980)

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade (¥2646)

Wildfrost (¥2300)

Isekai Junior Manager (¥1980)

Mixx Island: Remix Plus (¥1842)

Tron: Identity (¥1700: Wednesday)

Helvetii (¥1500)

Hyper-5 (¥1000)

Castle of the Underdogs Ep1 (¥999)

Crazy Drawing (¥980)

Mystery Toki Room (¥980)

The Ultimate Choice: A Dangerous Psychology Test (¥980)

Hidden In Plain Sight (¥799)

Learn About World Heritage Sites (¥420)

Repit (¥399)

15in1 Solitaire (¥379)

JarataireRPG (¥100)

Tray Racers (free to start)