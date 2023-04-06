Nintendo Downloads - April 6, 2023

Including a game whose Nintendo debut Donald has been waiting for since one of his first game magazines.

Things we missed last week: Early Namco shooter Navarone in the Archives, a couple of free 3DS themes can be downloaded from the theme shop on that console.

The quarter ended with 569 (not nice) games released in North America, and this quarter is starting out by clearing out a lot of older indie titles. Although there is one major party release this week in the remake of Vanillaware's strategy RPG GrimGrimoire, the indies run the show with Batora: Lost Heaven (action RPG from Team17), Curse of the Sea Rats (action exploration), Pupperazi (exactly what it sound like), and a followup to a previous major indie in Road 96: Mile 0. I'll be keeping an eye on A Light in the Dark, and Dungeons of Aether is a dungeon-crawler follow up to Rivals of Aether.

However, perhaps the most historically significant release of the week is The 7th Guest. If you're of a certain age, you might remember this early 90s PC horror adventure game - and even if you weren't following the PC scene at that time, you might remember this being heavily pushed as a game for what later became known as the Nintendo PlayStation. I remember reading about this in what was either the second or third issue of GamePro magazine I ever saw in 1992, and now it's FINALLY coming out on a Nintendo system. Maybe its sequel The 11th Hour will follow?

North America

Retail

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (US$49.99/C$59.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Batora: Lost Haven ($24.99*/$33.99*)

A Light In The Dark ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Curse of the Sea Rats ($19.99/$25.99)

Pupperazi ($19.99/$25.99)

Witch Explorer ($19.99/$24.68)

The Library of Babel ($18.99/$21.79: Friday)

Alekon ($15.99/$21.99)

Dungeons of Aether ($14.99/$18.99)

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories ($14.99/$19.99)

The 7th Guest ($14.99/$19.49)

Drill Deal - Oil Tycoon ($14.99/$20.69: Friday)

Road 96: Mile 0 ($12.99/$18.36: Tuesday)

Catgotchi: Virtual Pet ($12.99/$17,91: Friday)

Another Tomorrow ($11.99/$15.99: Friday)

Kitty Rainbow ($11/$14.50: Tuesday)

Goroons ($10/$14)

IIN ($10/$14)

Super Cute Alien's Adventure ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Zodiakalik ($9.99/$: Saturday)

Celebrity Slot Machine ($7.99/$5.49)

Lucky Slots ($7.99/$5.49)

Tasty Slot Machine ($7.99/$5.49)

Incoherence ($6.99/$9.49: Friday)

Station 117 ($6.99/$9.49: Friday)

Volley Pals ($6.49/$8.49)

Pretty Girls Tile Match ($5.99/$7.99)

Gemini (2023) ($4.99/$5.99)

Bumballon ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Forever Lost: Episode 1 ($4.99/$6.50: Friday)

Fusion Shift ($3.49/$4.50: Friday)

The Answer Is 42 ($2.99/$not releasing)

Repit ($2.99/$: Saturday)

Numbers and Squares ($2.49/$3.49: Friday)

Finger Football: Goal in One ($2/$not releasing: Wednesday)

Tuya ($2/$: Friday)

My Name Is Mayo ($0.99/$1.40: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Bethesda spring sale until April 18 has a new record low for Skyrim ($23.99). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Digital

Batora: Lost Haven (€24.99/£19.99)

A Light In The Dark (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Pupperazi (€19.99/£17.99)

Witch Explorer (€19.99/£17.99)

Curse of the Sea Rats (€19.99/£16.99)

The Library of Babel (€19.99/£18.99: Friday)

Alekon (€15.99/£14.39)

Dungeons of Aether (€14.99/£13.49)

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories (€14.99/£12.79)

The 7th Guest (€14.62/£12.99)

Drill Deal - Oil Tycoon (€13.99/£12.59: Friday)

Road 96: Mile 0 (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Catgotchi: Virtual Pet (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Another Tomorrow (€11.09/£9.99: Friday)

Kitty Rainbow (€10/£9.00: Tuesday)

Goroons (€9.99/£9)

IIN (€9.99/£8.99)

Super Cute Alien's Adventure (€9.99/£8.99)

Zodiakalik (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Celebrity Slot Machine (€7.99/£6.99)

Lucky Slots (€7.99/£6.99)

Tasty Slot Machine (€7.99/£6.99)

Incoherence (€6.69/£5.99: Friday)

Station 117 (€6.69/£5.99: Friday)

Volley Pals (€6.49/£5.89)

Pretty Girls Tile Match (€5.99/£5.49)

Bumballon (€4.99/£4.99)

Gemini (2023) (€4.99/£4.49)

Forever Lost: Episode 1 (€4.39/£3.99: Friday)

Fusion Shift (€3.49/£3.2)

The Answer Is 42 (€2.99/£2.69)

Repit (€2.99/£2.69: Saturday)

Numbers and Squares (€2.49/£3.49: Friday)

Star Chaser For Make-a-Wish (€2.19/£1.99)

Finger Football: Goal in One (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

My Name Is Mayo (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Japan

Batora: Lost Haven (¥2500)

Witch Explorer (¥2480)

Pupperazi (¥2380)

A Light In The Dark (¥2100)

The Library of Babel (¥1950)

The 7th Guest (¥1800)

Catgotchi: Virtual Pet (¥1760)

Road 96: Mile 0 (¥1650: Tuesday)

IIN (¥1480)

Goroons (¥1355)

Boreal Tenbrae Deluxe (¥1071)

Love Choices (¥980)

Nazotoki Brain Training (¥980)

Volley Pals (¥875)

Pretty Girls Tile Match (¥700)

Fusion Shift (¥500)

Gemini (2023) (¥499)

Aha! Find Differences In Photos (¥420)

Learn Classical Music (¥420)

Tuya (¥200: Friday)