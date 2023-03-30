Nintendo Downloads - March 30, 2023

In Memoriam: The 3DS and Wii U eShops (2011-23 and 2012-23)
The 3DS and Wii U eShops are dead at 8pm ET tonight. Long live the 3DS and Wii U eShops.
Things we missed last week: Taito's Bonze Adventure in the Archives and that's about it.
Ironically, there's a doubleheader of big games this week and one of them is a baseball game as MLB The Show 23 steps into the batter's box on Tuesday - followed by Norn9: Var Commons on Thursday for my romance novel needs. A game that got a physical release (eventually from LRG) but is also dropping is Lunark from a solo dev and WayForward.
Smaller items of note are apparent-lost Super Nintendo game Assault Suits Valken, the highly Akira-inspired Gripper, and a game Willem reviewed last summer in The Last Worker. And no, "Kana Quest" isn't Fire Emblem Fates under a new name; it's a Japanese learning game.
North America
Retail
MLB The Show 23 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)
Norn9: Var Commons ($49.99/$66.68)
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)
Train Life: A Railway Simulator ($39.99/$-: Tuesday)
Digital
Yukiro Sign ($38.33/$52.2)
Assault Suits Valken Declassified ($24.99/$not listed)
Dredge ($24.99/$29.99)
Gripper ($19.99/$27.29: Wednesday)
The Last Worker ($19.99/$28.34)
Lunark ($19.99/$26.99)
BookyPets Legends ($19.99/$25.99)
Saga of Sins ($19.99/$24.99)
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)
Blade Assault ($17.99/$24.07: Friday)
Pirates Outlaws ($16.99/$22.99: Wednesday)
Kana Quest ($14.99/$17.49: Tuesday)
Anyaroth: The Queen's Tyranny ($14.99/$19.99)
Bone's Cafe ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)
Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon's Fist ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)
Pocket Academy 3 ($14/$18)
Kraino Origins ($11.99/$15.49: Tuesday)
Like Dreamer ($11.99/$15.04)
Mothered ($9.99/$13.7)
Doodle World Deluxe ($9.99/$12.99)
Orebody: Binder's Tale ($9.99/$12.99)
Ratyboy Adventures ($9.99/$12.99)
Arcane Vale ($7.99/$-: Friday)
Panda's Village ($5.99/$8.16: Saturday)
RunBean Galactic ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
Papertris ($4.99/$6.8)
Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle ($4.99/$6.49)
Billy 101 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Shukuchi Ninja ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Dashing Orange ($3.99/$4.99)
Squares and Numbers ($2.99/$3.99)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Mario games are 33% off until April 8 including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Retail
MLB The Show 23 (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)
Norn9: Var Commons (€49.99/£44.99)
Digital
Yukiro Sign (€34.33/£34.04)
Dredge (€24.99/£21.99)
Gripper (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
Saga of Sins (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
BookyPets Legends (€19.99/£17.99)
Lunark (€19.99/£17.99)
The Last Worker (€19.99/£15.99)
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour (€17.99/£15.99: Friday)
Pirates Outlaws (€16.99/£15.49: Wednesday)
Assault Suits Valken Declassified (€16.99/£14.99)
Blade Assault (€16.89/£15.19: Friday)
Anyaroth: The Queen's Tyranny (€14.99/£19.99)
Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon's Fist (€14.99/£13.49)
Bone's Cafe (€14.79/£13.29: Friday)
Pocket Academy 3 (€13/£11.69: Wednesday)
Kana Quest (€12.49/£11.39: Tuesday)
Kraino Origins (€11.99/£10.79: Tuesday)
Guns N' Runs (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)
Like Dreamer (€10.49/£9.49: Wednesday)
Mothered (€9.99/£8.99)
Arcane Vale (€6.52/£5.89: Friday)
Panda's Village (€5.59/£4.99: Friday)
RunBean Galactic (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Papertris (€4.99/£4.49)
Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49)
Billy 101 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Shukuchi Ninja (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Dashing Orange (€3.99/£3.49)
Squares and Numbers (€2.99/£2.69)
Japan
Wining Post 10 (¥9680)
MLB The Show 23 (¥6490: Tuesday)
Yukiro Sign (¥4980)
Tales of the Neon Sea (¥4818)
Colossal Cave (¥3370)
Serial Cleaners (¥3300)
Saga of Sins (¥2800)
Asuka Doesn't Flinch (¥2750)
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour (¥2605)
Dredge (¥2570)
Assault Suits Valken Declassified (¥2500)
Blade Assault (¥2449)
Gripper (¥2050)
Pianoforte (¥1980)
Anyaroth: The Queen's Tyranny (¥1900)
Kana Quest (¥1500)
Like Dreamer (¥1500)
Pocket Academy 3 (¥1500)
Super Cyborg (¥801)
Papertris (¥700)
Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle (¥669)
RunBean Galactic (¥500)
Rafa's World (¥120)