Nintendo Downloads - March 30, 2023

In Memoriam: The 3DS and Wii U eShops (2011-23 and 2012-23)

The 3DS and Wii U eShops are dead at 8pm ET tonight. Long live the 3DS and Wii U eShops.

Things we missed last week: Taito's Bonze Adventure in the Archives and that's about it.

Ironically, there's a doubleheader of big games this week and one of them is a baseball game as MLB The Show 23 steps into the batter's box on Tuesday - followed by Norn9: Var Commons on Thursday for my romance novel needs. A game that got a physical release (eventually from LRG) but is also dropping is Lunark from a solo dev and WayForward.

Smaller items of note are apparent-lost Super Nintendo game Assault Suits Valken, the highly Akira-inspired Gripper, and a game Willem reviewed last summer in The Last Worker. And no, "Kana Quest" isn't Fire Emblem Fates under a new name; it's a Japanese learning game.

North America

Retail

MLB The Show 23 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Norn9: Var Commons ($49.99/$66.68)

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Train Life: A Railway Simulator ($39.99/$-: Tuesday)

Digital

Yukiro Sign ($38.33/$52.2)

Assault Suits Valken Declassified ($24.99/$not listed)

Dredge ($24.99/$29.99)

Gripper ($19.99/$27.29: Wednesday)

The Last Worker ($19.99/$28.34)

Lunark ($19.99/$26.99)

BookyPets Legends ($19.99/$25.99)

Saga of Sins ($19.99/$24.99)

Formula Retro Racing: World Tour ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Blade Assault ($17.99/$24.07: Friday)

Pirates Outlaws ($16.99/$22.99: Wednesday)

Kana Quest ($14.99/$17.49: Tuesday)

Anyaroth: The Queen's Tyranny ($14.99/$19.99)

Bone's Cafe ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon's Fist ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)

Pocket Academy 3 ($14/$18)

Kraino Origins ($11.99/$15.49: Tuesday)

Like Dreamer ($11.99/$15.04)

Mothered ($9.99/$13.7)

Doodle World Deluxe ($9.99/$12.99)

Orebody: Binder's Tale ($9.99/$12.99)

Ratyboy Adventures ($9.99/$12.99)

Arcane Vale ($7.99/$-: Friday)

Panda's Village ($5.99/$8.16: Saturday)

RunBean Galactic ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Papertris ($4.99/$6.8)

Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle ($4.99/$6.49)

Billy 101 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Shukuchi Ninja ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Dashing Orange ($3.99/$4.99)

Squares and Numbers ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Mario games are 33% off until April 8 including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

MLB The Show 23 (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Norn9: Var Commons (€49.99/£44.99)

Digital

Yukiro Sign (€34.33/£34.04)

Dredge (€24.99/£21.99)

Gripper (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Saga of Sins (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

BookyPets Legends (€19.99/£17.99)

Lunark (€19.99/£17.99)

The Last Worker (€19.99/£15.99)

Formula Retro Racing: World Tour (€17.99/£15.99: Friday)

Pirates Outlaws (€16.99/£15.49: Wednesday)

Assault Suits Valken Declassified (€16.99/£14.99)

Blade Assault (€16.89/£15.19: Friday)

Anyaroth: The Queen's Tyranny (€14.99/£19.99)

Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon's Fist (€14.99/£13.49)

Bone's Cafe (€14.79/£13.29: Friday)

Pocket Academy 3 (€13/£11.69: Wednesday)

Kana Quest (€12.49/£11.39: Tuesday)

Kraino Origins (€11.99/£10.79: Tuesday)

Guns N' Runs (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Like Dreamer (€10.49/£9.49: Wednesday)

Mothered (€9.99/£8.99)

Arcane Vale (€6.52/£5.89: Friday)

Panda's Village (€5.59/£4.99: Friday)

RunBean Galactic (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Papertris (€4.99/£4.49)

Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49)

Billy 101 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Shukuchi Ninja (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Dashing Orange (€3.99/£3.49)

Squares and Numbers (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Wining Post 10 (¥9680)

MLB The Show 23 (¥6490: Tuesday)

Yukiro Sign (¥4980)

Tales of the Neon Sea (¥4818)

Colossal Cave (¥3370)

Serial Cleaners (¥3300)

Saga of Sins (¥2800)

Asuka Doesn't Flinch (¥2750)

Formula Retro Racing: World Tour (¥2605)

Dredge (¥2570)

Assault Suits Valken Declassified (¥2500)

Blade Assault (¥2449)

Gripper (¥2050)

Pianoforte (¥1980)

Anyaroth: The Queen's Tyranny (¥1900)

Kana Quest (¥1500)

Like Dreamer (¥1500)

Pocket Academy 3 (¥1500)

Super Cyborg (¥801)

Papertris (¥700)

Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle (¥669)

RunBean Galactic (¥500)

Rafa's World (¥120)