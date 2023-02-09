We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Cinematic Platformer Lunark To Land In eShop March 30

by Donald Theriault - March 2, 2023, 2:10 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

...surprising Flashback never came out on the Game Boy Color, but this may be the next best thing.

The end of March will see a unique take on the cinematic platformer hit the eShop.

Lunark, a previously Kickstarted game that began as mockups of a Game Boy Color version of the classic Flashback, was confirmed for launch on March 30. Details on the game were given in a developer video posted on GameXplain.

WayForward will be publishing the game as announced at the last Limited Run Games presentation, where a physical release was also confirmed - though no date has been announced for the preorders.

