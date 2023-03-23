Nintendo Downloads - March 23, 2023

As game developers prepare to confer, we have a serious case of thunder thighs.

T-7 days until the 3DS and Wii U eShops close; if you were waiting until the last minute to make your purchases it's coming. If you buy eShop codes and still have your Nintendo Network ID linked to your Switch, you can add them to the account here.

Things we missed last week: Namco's sequel Thunder Ceptor II in the Archives, Japan went from 29 games to 56 in one week of shadowdrops.

Although the big one for the week in terms of price is the digital deluxe edition of MLB The Show 23, the big release for my money (until next week) is basically what happens if Chrobin and Lucina get a trilogy. Atelier Ryza 3 drops Friday, and the absolute area is strong with this latest in the line of games that did for alchemy RPGs what Awakening did for Fire Emblem. The other retail-class release of the week is a 7.5 Special for John in Remnant: From The Ashes (via the patron saint of the 7.5, THQ Nordic).

Smaller titles this week include the frequently-pimped Have a Nice Death, Annapurna's literal-choose-your-own-adventure Storyteller, and a game I hear is awfully loud in Monorail Stories. Forever Entertainment is coming up to my area and hiring someone who is NOT related to me in Fishing: North Atlantic, Saint Maker looks like a thriller set in a convent, and... no, Sushi Bar Express is no relation to the Mac-son Park Express, aka the one good Substack. (The fact that it's my close friend and former roommate trying to find gold in the year of crap that was 1995 in the art of pro wrestling is purely coincidental.)

North America

Retail

MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe (US$99.99/C$129.99: Friday)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchest of the End and the Secret Key ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Remnant: From the Ashes ($39.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Sushi Bar Express ($29.99/$39.99)

Song of Memories ($28.99/$38.99)

Have A Nice Death ($24.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

Fishing: North Atlantic ($24.99/$33.99)

Rakuen: Deluxe Edition ($24.99/$32.99)

Kung Fury: Street Rage ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Omen of Sorrow ($19.99/$24.99)

Flashout 3 ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Nefasto's Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Storyteller ($14.99/$19.99)

Monorail Stories ($14.99/$19.49)

Uzzuzzu My Pet ($14.99/$20.40: Friday)

Overloop ($14.99/$20.38: Friday)

Saint Maker ($13.99/not releasing: Wednesday)

Isle of Jura Fishing Trip ($13.99/$19.04: Friday)

FurryFury: Smash and Roll ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

Unheard - Voices of Crime Edition ($9.99/$11.30: Tuesday)

Split ($8.99/$11.99)

Numolition ($7.99/$11.49)

Scramballed! ($7.99/$10.29)

Birds and Blocks 2 ($5.99/$7.99)

Mighty Mage ($4.99/$6.99)

Sakura Neko Calculator ($4.99/$6.99)

Steel Defier ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Lila's Tale and the Hidden Forest ($4.99/$6.90: Friday)

Animals Names ($2.99/$3.00: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Dragon Quest Treasures is 40% off (already) until April 2, and the Mar10 sales will shift from "Mario-related" to "Mario" on Friday the 24th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe (€99.99/£89.99: Friday)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchest of the End and the Secret Key (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Remnant: From the Ashes (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Sushi Bar Express (€29.99/£24.99)

Song of Memories (€26.99/£23.99)

Have A Nice Death (€24.99/£21.99: Wednesday)

Fishing: North Atlantic (€24.99/£22.49)

Rakuen: Deluxe Edition (€24.99/£22)

Omen of Sorrow (€19.99/£17.99)

Flashout 3 (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Nefasto's Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze (€19.9/£17.89: Friday)

Monorail Stories (€14.99/£14.99)

Anyaroth: The Queen's Tyranny (€14.99/£13.49)

Overloop (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Uzzuzzu My Pet (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Storyteller (€13.99/£12.49)

Isle of Jura Fishing Trip (€13.99/£12.59: Friday)

Saint Maker (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Gekisou!Benza Race -Toilet Shooting Star- (€12.00/£11.00)

FurryFury: Smash and Roll (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Unheard - Voices of Crime Edition (€9.99/£8.74: Tuesday)

Split (€8.49/£7.69)

Numolition (€7.99/£6.99)

Scramballed! (€6.99/£6.29)

Sakura Neko Calculator (€4.99/£4.99)

Steel Defier (€4.99/£4.99)

Birds and Blocks 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Mighty Mage (€4.99/£4.49)

Lila's Tale and the Hidden Forest (€4.99/£4.50: Friday)

Animals Names (€2.99/£2.50: Monday)

Japan

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchest of the End and the Secret Key (¥8580)

Apsulov: End of Gods (¥5280)

Sushi Bar Express (¥3900)

Song of Memories (¥3740)

SD Shin Kamen Rider Ranbu (¥3520)

Rakuen: Deluxe Edition (¥2980)

Ghostpia Season One (¥2300)

Uzzuzzu My Pet (¥2050)

Kadoana Boy Detectives And The Strange Karakuri Man (¥1980)

Storyteller (¥1900)

Monorail Stories (¥1700)

Unheard - Voices of Crime Edition (¥1430: Wednesday)

FurryFury: Smash and Roll (¥1300: Monday)

Numolition (¥1099)

Japanese Escape Games Escape From The Underground Waterway (¥990)

Where Are You? Emergency Exit Picture (¥980)

Yandere Ura Kano Mine-chan (¥980)

Scramballed! (¥349)