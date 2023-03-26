Episode 815: A Change of Hardware

Stop saying "hardware."

What's iconic about Mario? What does an alleged-AI think RFN sounds like? Why are there so many skeletons? This, and one more question, are answered in this week's RFN.

That question is about movie-based games.

After a break, we have a bit of New Business. James believes the NSO needs game manuals and that the Fire Emblem Engage DLC was mighty-speedy. Jon is beta testing his future obsession with Diablo IV. Greg finally gets to talk about Doom Eternal. Guillaume has final thoughts on LEGO Star Wars, and thanks our Talkback Heroes.

