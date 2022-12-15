Nintendo Downloads - December 15, 2022

"You're going to sit there and spin a giant slot machine - isn't that right, Zach?"

Things we missed last week: Pac-Mania was the Archives title as that seems determined to go out with a bang for 2022, and a third Thunderful game in a week by way of Paper Cut Mansion.

Now that the Switch eShop has a 2K problem of its own to deal with for 2022, let's roll into the last major release week of the year. The biggest title is the remastered version of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - available for download for the first time ever in North America. And lord knows I looked for it on the PSP. (Thanks, Gackt.) Although we don't know the price in NA yet (but can probably guess), River City Girls 2 is also due this week. Aka (pronounced like "also known as"?) is the other title that might have been known as it appeared in last month's Indie World.

In the new ones, we have a FOURTH title from Thunderful in a seven day period as Wavetale lands on Monday, and the makers of the Caligula Effect RPGs (and, uh, other things) have their take on the children's card game with LogiKing. Lastly, we have a certain release prophesied on RFN episode 799, and after Japan got a release last week that I managed to sneak into 800, we have a candidate for RFN 801 from Japan only. (For now.)

North America

Retail

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (US$49.99/C$66.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Wavetale ($29.99/$38.99: Monday)

Napoleon Maiden Ep 1: A Maiden Without The Word Impossible ($24.99/$34.49: Friday)

Lil Gator Game ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Santa's Holiday ($19.99)

Cassiodora ($16.99/$18.99)

The Crackpet Show ($16.99/$22.56)

LogiKing ($14.99/$16.99)

Tropical Resort Story ($14.00/$18.00)

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance ($13.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Aka ($12.99/$14.49: Wednesday)

Aery: Path of Corruption ($9.99/$12.99)

Cosmo Dreamer ($8.20/$11.20)

Chubby Cat 2 ($6.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Panda Punch ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Hero Hours Contract 2: A Factory For Magical Girls ($1.99/$2.45)

River City Girls 2 ($?/$?)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: An "Award Winners Sale" is on until December 19, including half off Shin Megami Tensei V among others. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Digital

River City Girls 2 (€39.99/£35.99)

Wavetale (€29.99/£24.99: Monday)

Napoleon Maiden Ep 1: A Maiden Without The Word Impossible (€25.99/£23.99: Friday)

Santa's Holiday (€19.99/£17.99)

Lil Gator Game (€19.5/£16.72: Wednesday)

Cassiodora (€16.99/£15.29: Wednesday)

The Crackpet Show (€16.99/£14.49)

LogiKing (€14.99/£13.99)

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (€13.99/£12.49: Wednesday)

Tropical Resort Story (€13.00/£11.69: Wednesday)

Aka (€11.49/£10.39)

Aery: Path of Corruption (€9.99/£9.99)

Chubby Cat 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Cosmo Dreamer (€8.17/£7.29: Wednesday)

Kawaii Slime Arena (€5.99/£5.39)

Panda Punch (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle (€2.99/£2.99: Friday)

Hero Hours Contract 2: A Factory For Magical Girls (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Railway Japan! Nagoya (¥8580)

Cosmic Fantasy Collection (¥7480)

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (¥6820: Tuesday)

The Strongest King Encyclopedia Battle Coliseum (¥6380)

WRC Generations (¥5280)

Red Sword True (¥3410)

Wavetale (¥3400: Tuesday)

Napoleon Maiden Ep 1: A Maiden Without The Word Impossible (¥3300)

Aviary Attorney (¥3278)

Lil Gator Game (¥2300)

Bot Gaiden (¥1800)

Cassiodora (¥1800)

LogiKing (¥1540)

Aery: Path of Corruption (¥1500)

Tropical Resort Story (¥1500)

Aka (¥1320)

Cosmo Dreamer (¥1200)

Kids Party Checkers (¥999)

Extreme Snowboard (¥990)

Drawing Collapse Time (¥980)

General Character Rating Check (¥980)

What Type Is That Kid? (¥980)

Itadaki Smash (¥890)

Panda Punch (¥770)

Party Party Time (¥500)

A Little Funny Spot The Difference (¥560)

Hidden Paws (¥499)

Everyday Poop Encyclopedia (¥420)

Chubby Cat 2 (¥300: Friday)

Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle (¥300: Friday)