Nintendo Downloads - December 22, 2022

...this week is all about the sales, let's be real here.

This week's totals (outside of Japan, where commerce keeps going next weekend) barely creep into the double digits, which given some weeks this year is a downright blessing. Some fun out of Japan, where the listing for "Aero Strikers: World Invasion" got Google-translated into "Erotic Strikers" which left me with several dozen questions, but aside from that you have a lot of stuff being sent out to die.

So unlike my offline job, I suppose we can take the rest of the week off aside from noting major sales. (Square Enix is already up, for instance.) Have a merry Christmas/happy Hanukhah/crazy Kwanzaa/tip-top Tet, and we'll see you next week for the last show of the year.

North America

Digital

Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival (US$29.99/C$39.99)

Truck Simulator 3 ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Aero Striker: World Invasion ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Grappling Dash ($9.99/$12.99)

Words in Word ($9.99/$-)

Cats Puzzle ($9.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Mind Jab ($5.99/$7.60: Tuesday)

Headbangers in Holiday Hell ($5.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Kawaii Slime Arena ($5.99/$7.99)

Popplings ($5.99/$6.99)

Gyro Blade ($4.99/$6.75: Monday)

Package Inc ($4.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Drone Race Simulator ($4.99/$-)

The Tale of Clouds and Wind ($4.99/$6.59)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Square Enix's sale includes 50% off The Diofield Chronicle. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

WRC Generations (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Digital

Truck Simulator 3 (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Aero Striker: World Invasion (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Grappling Dash (€9.99/£9.99)

Cats Puzzle (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games (€7.99/£6.99)

Mind Jab (€5.99/£5.00: Tuesday)

Headbangers in Holiday Hell (€5.99/£5.99: Wednesday)

Car Parking Madness (€5.99/£5.99)

Popplings (€5.99/£4.99)

Gyro Blade (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Package Inc (€4.99/£4.99: Tuesday)

Drone Race Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

The Tale of Clouds and Wind (€4.99/£4.49)

World War Battle Heroes (€4.99/£4.49)

Dead Age (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Japan

Majestic*Majorical (¥7810)

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star (¥7678)

Money Parasite: Liar Woman (¥7480)

Witch's Garden (¥6800)

Uta no Prince-sama All Star After Secret (¥6380)

Earth Defense Force 4.1 (¥5980)

Kaiju Wars (¥2300)

Aero Striker: World Invasion (¥1500)

Grappling Dash (¥1500)

Fragment's Note+ (¥1480)

In The First Snow With Her (¥1320: Friday)

A Maiden Astrologer Divines The Future (¥1200)

Vampire Slayer: Resurrection (¥1100)

Love Choice Love Game (¥980)

The Strangest Mystery in the World (¥980)

Uncool Boyfriend's Overt Infidelity (¥980)

Cecconoid (¥800)

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Klondike Solitaire (¥800)

Gravity Thrust (¥555)

Run Sausauge Run (¥500)

Zumba Aqua (¥389)

Tumbleweed Destiny (¥310)

Cats Puzzle (¥200: Friday)