Nintendo have announced a slate of promotions for the week after Pokemon.

Beginning on November 20, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle (as offered in 2020 and 2021) will return to sale for the holiday season. The $299.99 bundle includes a Switch (LCD), a three month subscription to the base Nintendo Switch Online, and a digital code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

For games, Nintendo is offering $40 off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit as well as 33% off select titles. These include: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link's Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bravely Default II, Mario Party Superstars, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $39.99. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain will be on sale for $19.99, while WarioWare: Get It Together! will be on sale for $33.49 (based on MSRPs of $29.99 and $49.99, respectively).

The annual Black Friday eShop sale has also been announced, though specific titles (which may differ from the current offers) will not be announced until the sale is live. Subscribers to the Switch Online Expansion Pack will also receive double gold coins for purchases from now until January 31 (with the bonus coins applied in February).