Marth hasn't been this evil since we had to put up with a C-stick.

A new trailer has dropped for Fire Emblem: Engage as it prepares to step into the on-deck circle for Nintendo.

The new story-focused trailer confirms that the rings containing the previous heroes of Fire Emblem can become corrupted, resulting in "evil" versions of the likes of Marth while shedding light on the world of the game.

Fire Emblem: Engage launches January 20.