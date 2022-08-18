We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Fire Emblem: Engage Announced For A January 20th Release

by Matthew Zawodniak - September 13, 2022, 10:20 am EDT
Total comments: 1

Engage....with your waifu?

The opening act of the Nintendo Direct today was the return of classic heroes in Fire Emblem: Engage.

The latest mainline entry to the Fire Emblem franchise features new protagonist Alear, a customizable player avatar capable of summoning past Fire Emblem heroes via magical rings. Marth, Sigurd, and Celica were seen in gameplay, but other fan-favorites like Lyn and Micaiah could also be seen in stylized artwork.

Few details were given in the announcement trailer, but a hub world similar to Three Houses' monastery was spotted, and playable characters outside of the player avatar can also be customized to some extent.

Fire Emblem: Engage launches on January 20th.

Talkback

Bungle41 hour ago

I am replaying Three Houses right now so this was perfectly timed for me to be excited.

