Opening Month US Switch 2 Sales Shatter Launch Records

The US was a large part of the Switch 2's record-shattering launch, according to the monthly Circana survey.

According to the survey, the Switch 2 sold 1.6 million systems in June, the most ever in a system's debut month. The previous record holder, Sony's PlayStation 4, sold 1.1m systems in November 2013.

Mario Kart World roared off the starting line as well, with 82% of buyers (about 1.31m) either buying a physical copy or the Switch 2 bundle. Even accessories were strong, with 32% of buyers (~510,000) buying the Pro Controller.

The top 10 games on Nintendo platforms (combining Switch 1 and 2) after Mario Kart World were Cyberpunk 2077, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Tears of the Kingdom, Breath of the Wild, Street Fighter 6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Hogwarts Legacy, Bravely Default HD, and Minecraft.