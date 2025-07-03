Mario Kart World Update Now Available To Add Spectator Options And Other Fixes

Sadly, support for the Konami code for costume unlocks will seemingly have to wait for 1.3.0.

A new update for Mario Kart World has fixed some issues with the game in true Nintendo fashion.

The full patch notes are available here and include multiple obscure course fixes and some new identifiers such as signaling when all switches and Peach medallions are found in a section of free roam mode. It will also be possible to select a particular character to spectate in the online modes.

Version 1.2 also increases the odds of lap courses appearing in the "Vs Race" and wireless races.