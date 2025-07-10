Once Upon a Katamari rolls to Switch October 24th.

naaah na na na na na na naaah

After a long stretch of time since the last original title, fans of the Katamari series are being blessed this year with Once Upon A Katamari, a completely new title that was featured in today’s Nintendo Partner Direct. In this game, the King of all Cosmos has casually thrown a scroll through space that inadvertently destroys the earth. Once again, the prince and his kin are tasked with rolling up everything in sight to restore the universe and create the biggest ball of stuff imaginable. Included in the title are items that affect gameplay such as timers, all sixty-nine cousins, a bevy of new costumes, and a create-a-character option. Up to four players can compete online. Also featured is a soundtrack full of songs from composers old and new.

Once Upon a Katamari will have you collecting everything in sight on the Nintendo Switch this fall, October 24th.