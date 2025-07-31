Nintendo Downloads - July 31, 2025.

I really should have pulled the "That doesn't work for me, brother" card for this week.

For the first time, the Switch 2 gets games in a week that weren't shown on April 2 - in fact, there's two, though one of them is a bit more questionable. The main one is "Dear me, I was...", the adventure story from Arc System Works (which is an odd enough duck), as for the other... Handy Hockey does come off as a bit of a tech demo.

For Switch 1, the big one is probably Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - the modern 2d interpretation from the guys behind Blasphemous and published by DotEmu, though I could hear an argument for the oft, oft, OFT delayed Tales of the Shire. There's a new Groove Coaster, a new take on Cook, Serve, Delicious, and Panic's newest game Time Flies.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Arcade Archives title Stinger and a new bundle of the Azure Striker Gunvolt trilogy.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Absolutely not, it's a JB Harold Murder Club adventure game.

North America

Switch 2

Dear me, I was... (US$7.99/C$9.59)

Handy Hockey ($7.00-/$not scheduled)

Switch 1

Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wonderous Academy ($49.99/$69.99: Tuesday)

Groove Coaster Future Performers ($49.99/$69.99)

Tales of the Shire ($34.99/$45.99: Tuesday)

Ad Aquilonem - Seto's Journey ($29.99/$41.99: Monday)

Cook Serve Forever ($29.99/$38.99)

Noctuary ($24.99/$34.99: Wednesday)

Holo's Hanafuda ($24.99/$35.99)

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound ($24.99/$32.50-)

Day of the Shell ($19.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Astral Takers ($19.99/$27.99)

Troublemaker ($19.99/$27.49)

The Aquariam Does Not Dance ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Morgan: Metal Detective ($17.00-/$24.00: Wednesday)

Date With Devils ($14.99/$19.99)

Time Flies ($14.99/$19.99)

Spell Disk ($14.99/$19.49)

Spy Drops ($14.99/$18.99)

Esophaguys ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

The Wizard of Bug ($12.99/$16.99)

SCP Foundation: Universe Horror ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Escape Game: The Odd Crime Scene ($9.99/$12.49)

Pokettohiro ($9.99/$13.49: Friday)

AirJet Fighter: Sky Assault ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Mini Wheels Racers - Turbo Toy Playground ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Rookie Basketball Shoots ($7.99/$8.99: Friday)

Cloudy Valley ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying the Dark PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Ion Shift ($5.99/$7.99)

Pinedrop Vale ($5.99/$4.99: Saturday)

The Organized Capy God ($5.00-/$6.84: Friday)

Sunrest Oasis ($4.99/$4.99: Sunday)

Coffee Shop Simulator ($4.99/$6.82: Wednesday)

Hotel Simulator ($4.99/$6.82: Wednesday)

Boba Tea Merge ($4.99/$6.99)

Paws and Whiskers ($4.99/$6.78)

Yosei Wars ($4.99/$4.99)

Find The Text ($3.99/$5.39)

Missing Owner! ($3.99/$5.39)

Cats Visiting The Cinema ($3.99/$4.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Hangang Park ($1.00-/$1.37)

Whip/Skip/Fly ($1.00-/$1.36)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Neon White is 50% off until August 15. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Dear me, I was... (€7.99/£6.73)

Handy Hockey (€6.00-/£5.00-)

Switch 1

Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wonderous Academy (€49.99/£44.99: Monday)

Groove Coaster Future Performers (€44.99/£39.99: Wednesday)

Tales of the Shire (€32.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Cook Serve Forever (€28.99/£26.09)

Ad Aquilonem - Seto's Journey (€25.49/£21.99: Sunday)

Noctuary (€24.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Holo's Hanafuda (€24.99/£20.99)

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (€24.99/£20.99)

Astral Takers (€19.99/£17.99)

Troublemaker (€19.99/£17.99)

The Aquariam Does Not Dance (€15.99/£16.75: Friday)

Day of the Shell (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Date With Devils (€14.99/£13.49)

Spy Drops (€14.99/£13.99)

Esophaguys (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)

Spell Disk (€14.79/£13.29)

Morgan: Metal Detective (€14.39/£12.99: Wednesday)

Time Flies (€13.99/£11.99)

The Wizard of Bug (€12.79/£11.49)

Criminal Cleaner Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

SCP Foundation: Universe Horror (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Pokettohiro (€9.99/£9.99)

Escape Game: The Odd Crime Scene (€8.99/£7.49)

AirJet Fighter: Sky Assault (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Mini Wheels Racers - Turbo Toy Playground (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Rookie Basketball Shoots (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Animal Strikers (€6.99/£6.99: Monday)

Cloudy Valley (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Ion Shift (€5.99/£5.99)

EggConsole Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying the Dark PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Coffee Shop Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Hotel Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Yosei Wars (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Paws and Whiskers (€4.19/£3.79)

Cats Visiting The Cinema (€3.99/£3.49)

Find The Text (€2.49/£2.24)

Missing Owner! (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Hangang Park (€1.00-/£0.89)

Whip/Skip/Fly (€1.00-/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Ys X: Proud Nordics (¥8580)

Handy Hockey (¥980)

Dear me, I was... (¥850)

Switch 1

Mononoke Chigiri (¥8580)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (¥8360)

Fuuraiki 5 (¥7920)

Groove Coaster Future Performers (¥6578)

Kirameki Nurse (¥5280)

Cotton Reboot: High Tension (¥6360)

Tales of the Shire (¥3950: Tuesday)

Amanatsu+ (¥5500)

Noctuary (¥4378)

Holo's Hanafuda (¥3850)

Sky Ocean: Wings for Hire (¥3850)

Over Horizon x Steel Empire (¥2980)

The Legend of Steel Empire (¥2980)

Troublemaker (¥2980)

Morgan: Metal Detective (¥2500: Wednesday)

Date With Devils (¥2200)

The Aquariam Does Not Dance (¥2200: Friday)

Maiden Cops (¥1980)

Esophaguys (¥1700)

Spell Disk (¥1700)

Astral Takers (¥1540: Friday)

The Wizard of Bug (¥1430)

Pokettohiro (¥1200: Friday)

Mini Wheels Racers - Turbo Toy Playground (¥1199)

Rookie Basketball Shoots (¥1190)

AirJet Fighter: Sky Assault (¥1170)

EggConsole Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying the Dark PC-8801 (¥880)

Ion Shift (¥859)

Paws and Whiskers (¥800)

Yosei Wars (¥500)

Cats Visiting The Cinema (¥499)

How Much Does It Cost? (¥420)

Mojimikke: Picture Search Game (¥420)

Where Is The Culprit? (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Hangang Park (¥100)

Whip/Skip/Fly (¥100)