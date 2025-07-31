Nintendo Downloads - July 31, 2025.

I really should have pulled the "That doesn't work for me, brother" card for this week.
For the first time, the Switch 2 gets games in a week that weren't shown on April 2 - in fact, there's two, though one of them is a bit more questionable. The main one is "Dear me, I was...", the adventure story from Arc System Works (which is an odd enough duck), as for the other... Handy Hockey does come off as a bit of a tech demo.
For Switch 1, the big one is probably Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - the modern 2d interpretation from the guys behind Blasphemous and published by DotEmu, though I could hear an argument for the oft, oft, OFT delayed Tales of the Shire. There's a new Groove Coaster, a new take on Cook, Serve, Delicious, and Panic's newest game Time Flies.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Arcade Archives title Stinger and a new bundle of the Azure Striker Gunvolt trilogy.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Absolutely not, it's a JB Harold Murder Club adventure game.
North America
Switch 2
Dear me, I was... (US$7.99/C$9.59)
Handy Hockey ($7.00-/$not scheduled)
Switch 1
Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wonderous Academy ($49.99/$69.99: Tuesday)
Groove Coaster Future Performers ($49.99/$69.99)
Tales of the Shire ($34.99/$45.99: Tuesday)
Ad Aquilonem - Seto's Journey ($29.99/$41.99: Monday)
Cook Serve Forever ($29.99/$38.99)
Noctuary ($24.99/$34.99: Wednesday)
Holo's Hanafuda ($24.99/$35.99)
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound ($24.99/$32.50-)
Day of the Shell ($19.99/$19.49: Tuesday)
Astral Takers ($19.99/$27.99)
Troublemaker ($19.99/$27.49)
The Aquariam Does Not Dance ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)
Morgan: Metal Detective ($17.00-/$24.00: Wednesday)
Date With Devils ($14.99/$19.99)
Time Flies ($14.99/$19.99)
Spell Disk ($14.99/$19.49)
Spy Drops ($14.99/$18.99)
Esophaguys ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)
The Wizard of Bug ($12.99/$16.99)
SCP Foundation: Universe Horror ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)
Escape Game: The Odd Crime Scene ($9.99/$12.49)
Pokettohiro ($9.99/$13.49: Friday)
AirJet Fighter: Sky Assault ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)
Mini Wheels Racers - Turbo Toy Playground ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)
Rookie Basketball Shoots ($7.99/$8.99: Friday)
Cloudy Valley ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)
EggConsole Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying the Dark PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)
Ion Shift ($5.99/$7.99)
Pinedrop Vale ($5.99/$4.99: Saturday)
The Organized Capy God ($5.00-/$6.84: Friday)
Sunrest Oasis ($4.99/$4.99: Sunday)
Coffee Shop Simulator ($4.99/$6.82: Wednesday)
Hotel Simulator ($4.99/$6.82: Wednesday)
Boba Tea Merge ($4.99/$6.99)
Paws and Whiskers ($4.99/$6.78)
Yosei Wars ($4.99/$4.99)
Find The Text ($3.99/$5.39)
Missing Owner! ($3.99/$5.39)
Cats Visiting The Cinema ($3.99/$4.99)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Hangang Park ($1.00-/$1.37)
Whip/Skip/Fly ($1.00-/$1.36)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Neon White is 50% off until August 15. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Dear me, I was... (€7.99/£6.73)
Handy Hockey (€6.00-/£5.00-)
Switch 1
Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wonderous Academy (€49.99/£44.99: Monday)
Groove Coaster Future Performers (€44.99/£39.99: Wednesday)
Tales of the Shire (€32.99/£29.99: Tuesday)
Cook Serve Forever (€28.99/£26.09)
Ad Aquilonem - Seto's Journey (€25.49/£21.99: Sunday)
Noctuary (€24.99/£24.99: Wednesday)
Holo's Hanafuda (€24.99/£20.99)
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (€24.99/£20.99)
Astral Takers (€19.99/£17.99)
Troublemaker (€19.99/£17.99)
The Aquariam Does Not Dance (€15.99/£16.75: Friday)
Day of the Shell (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)
Date With Devils (€14.99/£13.49)
Spy Drops (€14.99/£13.99)
Esophaguys (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)
Spell Disk (€14.79/£13.29)
Morgan: Metal Detective (€14.39/£12.99: Wednesday)
Time Flies (€13.99/£11.99)
The Wizard of Bug (€12.79/£11.49)
Criminal Cleaner Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)
SCP Foundation: Universe Horror (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)
Pokettohiro (€9.99/£9.99)
Escape Game: The Odd Crime Scene (€8.99/£7.49)
AirJet Fighter: Sky Assault (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
Mini Wheels Racers - Turbo Toy Playground (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
Rookie Basketball Shoots (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
Animal Strikers (€6.99/£6.99: Monday)
Cloudy Valley (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)
Ion Shift (€5.99/£5.99)
EggConsole Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying the Dark PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)
Coffee Shop Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Hotel Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Yosei Wars (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Paws and Whiskers (€4.19/£3.79)
Cats Visiting The Cinema (€3.99/£3.49)
Find The Text (€2.49/£2.24)
Missing Owner! (€2.49/£2.24)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Hangang Park (€1.00-/£0.89)
Whip/Skip/Fly (€1.00-/£0.89)
Japan
Switch 2
Ys X: Proud Nordics (¥8580)
Handy Hockey (¥980)
Dear me, I was... (¥850)
Switch 1
Mononoke Chigiri (¥8580)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (¥8360)
Fuuraiki 5 (¥7920)
Groove Coaster Future Performers (¥6578)
Kirameki Nurse (¥5280)
Cotton Reboot: High Tension (¥6360)
Tales of the Shire (¥3950: Tuesday)
Amanatsu+ (¥5500)
Noctuary (¥4378)
Holo's Hanafuda (¥3850)
Sky Ocean: Wings for Hire (¥3850)
Over Horizon x Steel Empire (¥2980)
The Legend of Steel Empire (¥2980)
Troublemaker (¥2980)
Morgan: Metal Detective (¥2500: Wednesday)
Date With Devils (¥2200)
The Aquariam Does Not Dance (¥2200: Friday)
Maiden Cops (¥1980)
Esophaguys (¥1700)
Spell Disk (¥1700)
Astral Takers (¥1540: Friday)
The Wizard of Bug (¥1430)
Pokettohiro (¥1200: Friday)
Mini Wheels Racers - Turbo Toy Playground (¥1199)
Rookie Basketball Shoots (¥1190)
AirJet Fighter: Sky Assault (¥1170)
EggConsole Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying the Dark PC-8801 (¥880)
Ion Shift (¥859)
Paws and Whiskers (¥800)
Yosei Wars (¥500)
Cats Visiting The Cinema (¥499)
How Much Does It Cost? (¥420)
Mojimikke: Picture Search Game (¥420)
Where Is The Culprit? (¥420)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Hangang Park (¥100)
Whip/Skip/Fly (¥100)