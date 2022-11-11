Episode 345: The Final Frontier of Sonic

Along with a bunch of indie games.

With Silksong out of the way it appears there is finally room to talk about Sports Story. John and Neal delve into this week's Indie World Showcase before moving on some games that they've actually played. Both John and Neal are genuinely surprised to find that they enjoy Sonic Frontiers, Neal has been charmed by Harvestella, and Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is fantastic.