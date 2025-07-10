A Pair of HD-2D Titles Close Out The Partner Showcase

The next Octopath game and a brand new action-RPG cometh.

Square Enix entered just in time to drop two HD-2D bombs at the end of today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. First up was an action-RPG coming in 2026 to Nintendo Switch 2, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales, which also has a demo dropping on the eShop today. There was also the promise of a follow-up survey for players to send in feedback about the demo. Protagonist Elliot, accompanied by his fairy partner Faie, can switch between multiple weapon types and solve puzzles by controlling both characters.

Not to be outdone, Octopath Traveler 0 was also revealed, a prequel set before the events of the first Octopath Traveler and launching on December 4 on both Switch and Switch 2. Unlike previous games in the series, you create your own character here and seemingly work to restore a village after it was destroyed in a blaze. The trailer ended on a shot showcasing many more than just the signature eight characters that would form your party in the first two games, so it will be exciting to learn more about how this next game diverges even further.