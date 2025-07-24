We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Kirby Air Riders 2 Getting Direct August 19

by Donald Theriault - August 18, 2025, 9:00 am EDT
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo Today

Sakurai just cannot resist the siren call of a long show.

The third Nintendo presentation in four weeks has been announced and it's a single game show for something we know little about.

Kirby Air Riders 2 will be getting a dedicated Direct tomorrow (August 19) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. The notice posted in the Nintendo Today app confirmed the show would be 45 minutes long.

Originally, Air Riders 2 was announced in April with a brief snippet of gameplay, a 2025 release window, and the announcement that Masahiro Sakurai was leading development.

Talkback

Ian Sane13 hours ago

I figured we would get a Direct after Drag x Drive came out.  Somehow the running gag of not revealing Metroid Prime 4's release date continues.

45 minutes seems really long for one game.  That long would be hell for a game I'm not interested in and for a game I am I feel like that would spoil too much.  I guess I would have thought it was awesome when I was 10 years old and didn't care about spoilers.

I only know the original Kirby Air Ride as that Gamecube game where you press one button and it virtually plays itself. It came across as barely a game.  And in general Kirby games are usually pretty good but never something I'm really excited about.  If I'm going to skip a first party release, Kirby tends to get the cut more times than not.  So I'm not going to check out the 45 minute Direct, maybe a shorter trailer if they have one.

I am curious as to when the release date will be.  This might be an indication of how Nintendo wants to reveal information now.  They seem to want to do one game at a time.  So is Kirby coming out a month from now?  Two months?  We can probably assume that the lead time from this Direct to the release date will be similar for other future game-specific Directs and that will apply to the other first party releases that are supposedly coming out this year.

Still I don't understand why Nintendo wants to drip feed us this info.  Having a new console with a barren release schedule doesn't give people confidence in your product so why have it appear that way when there actually are releases coming soon?

Mop it up9 hours ago

A Direct for just this game, and it's 45 minutes? Wow, makes me wonder if this thing is gonna be huge!

Khushrenada8 hours ago

It's going to become Super Smash Riders instead!

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement