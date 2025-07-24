Kirby Air Riders 2 Getting Direct August 19

Sakurai just cannot resist the siren call of a long show.

The third Nintendo presentation in four weeks has been announced and it's a single game show for something we know little about.

Kirby Air Riders 2 will be getting a dedicated Direct tomorrow (August 19) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. The notice posted in the Nintendo Today app confirmed the show would be 45 minutes long.

Originally, Air Riders 2 was announced in April with a brief snippet of gameplay, a 2025 release window, and the announcement that Masahiro Sakurai was leading development.