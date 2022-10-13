Nintendo Downloads - October 13, 2022

"Last year was the trailer, now you get to see the movie." And the Super Mario animated movie will be about as good as the 2022 Blue Jays bullpen.

Things we missed last week: Let's Play Curling did end up coming out in the US (and Europe as well), the Archives title was the original Darius. And Japan got the Game Boy version of Sagaia for... reasons.

Last week was Nier and No Man's Sky, next week is Persona 5 Royal and Mario + Rabbids 2: Electric Boogaloo, so this week is the hold back for two seconds. I suppose the biggest game is Dragon Ball: The Breakers with annoyance levels over 9000, though some will say that the Acquire-developed, NISA-published Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief is also worth it. There's also another Nickelodeon kart game and a children's SPACE game as Star Trek: Prodigy goes to the final frontier.

The download space aside from DBZ has the neat mashup of WarioWare and one of those 50-in-1 Atari controllers they sold at malls back when malls existed in Atari Mania, and a low-poly horror FPS for the season in Bloodwash. In Sound Mind is also on the horror bent, while Paradise Marsh has already been claimed for review due to a Disasterpeace soundtrack. Also, LEGO Bricktales (from Thunderful) is due this week, but we don't have North American pricing yet. You can probably determine it from the other lists.

As for how I managed to avoid Twitter jail this week after that Saturday Skydome ****show, look for that next week in gaming magazines.

North America

Retail

NASCAR Rivals (US$49.99/C$64.99: Friday)

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway ($49.99/$-: Friday)

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Winter Games 2023 ($39.99/$53.19)

Digital

In Sound Mind ($34.99/$44.99: Tuesday)

Bus Simulator City Ride ($34.99/$49.99)

Atari Mania ($24.99/$29.39)

Unusual Findings ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

War Pips ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Trifox ($19.99/$26.97)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Isekai Tragic Love ($19.9/$not releasing)

Pill Baby ($15/$19.50: Saturday)

The Battle of Polytopia ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

ValiDate: Struggling Singles In Your Area ($14.99/$20.58)

Fallen Knight ($14.99/$19.99)

Football Cup 2022 ($14.99/$19.99)

Fragment's Notes+ ($14.99/$19.99)

The Witch's House MV ($14.99/$19.46)

Aquarist ($9.99/$13.30: Monday)

Bloodwash ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Witchcrafty ($9.99/$13.29)

Paradise Marsh ($9.99/$12.99)

Mad Experiments: Escape Room ($9.99/$13.30: Friday)

Temp Zero ($8.99/$9.99)

Pink Explorer ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Space Roguelike Adventure ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Tinhead ($4.99/$-)

God Damn The Garden ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Frogy World ($2.99/$3.99: Monday)

Bot.vinnik Chess 2 ($2.99/$3.99)

Loot Box Simulator - RPG Anime Girls ($2.99/$3.99)

Super Funky Bowling ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Beeny ($0.99/$1.29: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Big Con is 35% off until the 13th and Ori and the Will of the Wisps is 66% off until the 17th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

NASCAR Rivals (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Winter Games 2023 (€39.99/£35.99)

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Digital

In Sound Mind (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Bus Simulator City Ride (€34.99/£29.99)

LEGO Bricktales (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Atari Mania (€24.99/£22.49)

War Pips (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Unusual Findings (€19.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

The Darkest Tales (€19.99/£17.99)

Trifox (€19.99/£17.99)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Isekai Tragic Love (€15.9/£14.29)

ValiDate: Struggling Singles In Your Area (€15.69/£14.09)

Pill Baby (€15/£13.49: Saturday)

The Battle of Polytopia (€14.99/£13.99: Wednesday)

Fallen Knight (€14.99/£14.99)

Football Cup 2022 (€14.99/£13.49)

Fragment's Notes+ (€14.99/£13.49)

The Witch's House MV (€14.99/£13.49)

Aquarist (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Bloodwash (€9.59/£9.99: Tuesday)

Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool (€9.99/£8.99)

Witchcrafty (€9.99/£8.99)

Paradise Marsh (€9.99/£8.49)

Broken Universe - Tower Defense (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Mad Experiments: Escape Room (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Temp Zero (€8.99/£8.09)

Pink Explorer (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Space Roguelike Adventure (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

God Damn The Garden (€4.99/£4.99)

Tinhead (€4.99/£4.49)

Frogy World (€2.99/£2.69: Monday)

Poly Link - Battle Heroes (€2.99/£2.99)

Super Funky Bowling (€2.99/£2.99)

Bot.vinnik Chess 2 (€2.99/£2.49)

Beeny (€0.99/£0.89: Friday)

Japan

Bus Simulator City Ride (¥5010)

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (¥3980)

LEGO Bricktales (¥3090)

War Pips (¥3000)

Atari Mania (¥2530)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (¥2178)

The Battle of Polytopia (¥1999)

Isekai Tragic Love (¥1980)

The Witch's House MV (¥1650)

Our Fantasy Hero Quest (¥1450)

Let's Go Together; Let's Die, Let's Live (¥1430)

Bloodwash (¥1400)

Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool (¥1399)

Paradise Marsh (¥1080)

Sakura MMO 2 (¥1000)

Witchcrafty (¥990)

Temp Zero (¥930)

Super Funky Bowling (¥500)

Space Roguelike Adventure (¥499)

Loot Box Simulator - RPG Anime Girls (¥299)