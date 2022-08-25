First Two Suikoden RPGs To Be Remastered On Switch In 2023

216 Stars of Destiny all up in here.

Konami has joined the chorus of companies bringing classic RPGs to the Switch.

Suikoden I and II, the first two games in the recently-dormant franchise released in North America in 1996 and 1999 on the PlayStation, will receive remasters on all platforms in 2023 according to a Konami Tokyo Game Show presentation. The trailer is below, which confirms the official subtitle of "Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars".

Suikoden is best known for its "108 Stars of Destiny", the potential party members who battle in turn-based RPG combat. The series was previously represented on Nintendo systems with a 2001 card-based spinoff that was not localized (though a fan translation exists) and 2008/9 DS spinoff Suikoden Tierkreis.